Bobby Moynihan Joins Tina Fey-Ted Danson Comedy at NBC

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum is coming off a recurring part in the final season of Fey and Robert Carlock's Netflix show 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.'

Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan is returning to NBC.

Moynihan has joined the cast of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's untitled comedy, which will star Ted Danson as the newly elected mayor of Los Angeles.

The show, which has a straight-to-series order, stars The Good Place's Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for L.A. mayor for all the wrong reasons. When he's elected, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the city's coyote population.

Moynihan will play Jayden, the interim director of communications in the mayor's office. He was a regular on Saturday Night Live from 2008 to 2017 and has guest-starred on Fey and Carlock's 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Moynihan left SNL in 2017 to star in CBS comedy Me, Myself and I, which lasted a single season. He has numerous voice credits on shows including DuckTales, Star Wars Resistance and PBS Kids' Nature Cat.

Universal Television is producing the series along with Fey's Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Fey, Carlock, Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce.

Moynihan is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Deadline first reported the news.