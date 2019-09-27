'BoJack Horseman' to End With Season 6 at Netflix

The final run will air in two parts, due in October and January.

BoJack Horseman's next ride will be its last.

Netflix on Friday revealed that the previously announced sixth season would be the final run of the critically acclaimed animated comedy from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

What's more, season six will air in two parts with the first due Oct. 25 and the final run launching Jan. 31, 2020. Sources say that Bob-Waksberg plotted season six as a conclusion to the story of a washed-up 1990s sitcom star from Horsin' Around (voiced by Will Arnett) navigating life with his human sidekick, Todd (Aaron Paul), and feline agent, Carolyn (Amy Sedaris).

The news comes nearly a year after the fifth season launched to glowing reviews. Season five has an impressive 92 percent rating among critics and 95 percent among viewers on RottenTomatoes.com.

BoJack Horseman is one of a rapidly growing slate of adult animated comedies at Netflix, which is investing so much in the space that it launched its own in-house animation studio. The streamer's animation roster includes Paradise PD, Disenchantment, Jake Johnson's Hoops, F Is for Family and critical favorite Big Mouth (recently renewed for three additional seasons). Wrapping BoJack arrives not long after Netflix canceled Tuca and Bertie, the animated favorite from Bob-Waksberg and Lisa Hanawalt. The cancellation of the series, featuring the voices of breakouts Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish, continues to spark backlash.

Bob-Waksberg, meanwhile, recently launched Amazon's groundbreaking animated comedy Undone — which he co-created alongside BoJack's Kate Purdy.

BoJack Horseman is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright, along with Arnett and Paul. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Hanawalt and is animated by Los Angeles-based ShadowMachine.

The decision to end BoJack, while a creative one from Bob-Waksberg, sees the comedy become the latest Netflix original to close up shop. The streamer recently announced that Grace and Frankie would end with its seventh season as its longest-running original — after the media giant wrapped Orange Is the New Black and revealed that GLOW will conclude with season four.

Watch a trailer for the final season below.