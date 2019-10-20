This Week in TV: 'BoJack Horseman,' 'Silicon Valley,' 'Will & Grace' Start Final Seasons

The World Series also begins in the week of Oct. 21, as do new seasons of 'Castle Rock' and 'The Kominsky Method.'

One of Netflix's most critically loved shows begins its final run in the week of Oct. 21, and it's far from the only high-profile streaming premiere of the week. The World Series also begins, and the final season for a long-running cable comedy also comes online.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

It's hard to think of many series that have done more with an oddball premise than BoJack Horseman has. The setup — a talking horse tries to revive his dormant Hollywood career — has given way to a hilarious, sometimes moving and constantly surprising show.

Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Netflix will bring the series to a close with season six, the first half of which debuts Friday (the final episodes arrive in January). It begins with BoJack (Will Arnett) in rehab, as teased in the trailer below, but will likely take viewers many more places before it comes on an end.

Also on streaming …

New: Based on a graphic novel by Brian Ralph, Daybreak (Thursday, Netflix) is a high school show — with that high school and its denizens having just lived through the apocalypse. Colin Ford and Matthew Broderick head the cast.

Also new: Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hosts the hidden-camera show Prank Encounters, blending laughs and jump scares with people who think they're starting a new job. Chef David Chang hits the road for food-and-travel show Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner (Wednesday, Netflix).

Returning: Season two of Castle Rock (Wednesday, Hulu) stars Lizzy Caplan as a pre-Misery Annie Wilkes; Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin return for season two of The Kominsky Method (Friday, Netflix).

On cable …

Final season: Silicon Valley's sixth season on HBO will be its last, and it is opening with a timely nod to real-world issues in the tech world. The season premiere at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, will find Richard (Thomas Middleditch) called before Congress to defend his company's handling of user data.

New: Helen Mirren plays the title character on the limited series Catherine the Great (10 p.m. Monday, HBO). Tyler Perry's first two series for BET, Washington drama The Oval and ensemble dramedy Sistas, debut at 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday. Miniseries The Cry (11 p.m. Wednesday, Sundance) stars Jenna Coleman and Ewen Leslie as new parents coping with a tragedy. Kathryn Hahn plays the title character in Mrs. Fletcher (10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, HBO), an adaptation of Tom Perrotta's novel about a woman exploring her newfound personal freedom.

On broadcast …

Final season: The third season of Will & Grace's revival, and its 11th overall, will be its last. The NBC comedy left a few threads unresolved last season, most notably with Grace (Debra Messing) agreeing to take off to Europe with a relative stranger (Veep's Reid Scott). There's also a rather big reveal in the trailer for the new season (watch it below). After NBC pulled Sunnyside from its on-air lineup, Will & Grace moved up from its planned midseason debut to fill the spot; it debuts at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

World Series: Major League Baseball brings the 2019 season to a close when the Houston Astros, seeking their second championship in three years, host the Washington Nationals — who are in their first-ever World Series — in game one. It airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Tuesday on Fox.

In case you missed it …

Anthology Modern Love is based on the New York Times column of the same name, and each episode explores a different aspect of love, ranging from romantic to platonic to familial. The eight half-hours feature a star-studded cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Brandon Victor Dixon, Andrew Scott, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti and Dev Patel. It is streaming on Amazon.