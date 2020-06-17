'Bold and the Beautiful' Pauses Filming to Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing

The CBS soap returned to filming Wednesday but will take a break to handle a large volume of testing for its cast and crew.

CBS' daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production Wednesday — and is now pausing after a single day of filming.

A spokesperson for the show described the show as "very brief" in order to accommodate a high volume of testing for the novel coronavirus. The initial plan was to film three days this week; now, it's expected to resume on Tuesday, June 23.

"We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed," the spokesperson said. "Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the show. B&B filmed with cast and crew today and it was a successful first day back at work."

Executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that he and his fellow producers had spent the past month preparing to restart production and modifying the show's Television City stages to accommodate physical distancing and other safety protocols.

"Actors will be tested at least once a week, maybe multiple times a week," Bell said. "All production personnel will be tested on Mondays, and we'll be filming Tuesday through Friday."

Crew members will keep six feet away from one another and wear masks on set, and the actors are also required to wear masks when not filming scenes. Actors will also remain at least eight feet apart during filming, Bell said, with editing and other tricks — including using the actors' real-life spouses as stand-ins for scenes that involve touching — employed to make it look as though they're closer together.

"We are adhering to all the guidelines from the state and the DGA and working closely with SAG-AFTRA to make sure we meet all standards and being extremely cautious on every level," Bell told THR. "We have our own protocols in place, and they're very conservative. We're just making sure that we employ all safety standards the industry sets, and our own as well."

The Bold and the Beautiful is at the forefront of shows returning to studio production in Los Angeles, with Wednesday's filming coming just five days after the state of California and Los Angeles County gave the OK for filming to restart.

