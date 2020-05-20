'Bold and the Beautiful' Renewed for 2 More Years on CBS

CBS has renewed its long-running daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful for two more seasons.

The pickup will take the show through its 35th season in 2021-22. It joins fellow soap The Young and the Restless in earning a multiyear renewal; CBS in January picked up Y&R through 2024, at which point it will have been on for more than half a century.

The Bold and the Beautiful averages 3.2 million daily viewers for CBS this season, regularly winning its time period. It regularly tops its time period and ranks second in viewers among daytime soaps, behind The Young and the Restless.

"For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup,” Amy Reisenbach, executive vp current programs at CBS, said Wednesday in a statement. "The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families."

Added executive producer Bradley Bell: "I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful. We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm."

The Bold and the Beautiful is also the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama globally. The series hails from Bell-Phillip Television.