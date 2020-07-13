'Bold and the Beautiful' Sets Return Date on CBS

CBS' daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful, which was among the first TV productions to go back into the studio amid the coronavirus pandemic, will also to return to air.

The network says new episodes will begin airing July 20, about a month after the show restarted production with numerous safety precautions in place. The show will also welcome two new cast members in Tanner Novlan and Delon de Metz, with Novlan making his debut on July 23 as Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doctor, John "Finn" Finnegan. De Metz will play Eric Forrester's (John McCook) grandson, Zende Forrester Dominguez; his debut date will be announced later.

The Bold and the Beautiful, which had been dark since March, resumed production at its Television City stages on June 17, just five days after California lifted restrictions on filming (and before a new wave of coronavirus cases hit the state). After a pause to switch medical labs after several false positive tests for COVID-19, the show resumed filming on June 24.

We have not had, nor do we have, any positive COVID-19 cases and are not 'shut down,' but we needed the additional time to ensure our testing protocols were at the highest standards," a show rep told The Hollywood Reporter on June 23. "We were planning on returning to production today but needed the day to get requested information to the Health Department regarding the resolved testing issues."

Executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell told THR that the show refitted its stages to allow everyone working to maintain social distance, and masks are required at all times except when actors are filming. During filming, actors remain at least eight feet apart, with editing and other camera tricks used to make it appear they're closer together in some scenes.

"We're also bringing in, in some cases, the husbands and wives of the actors as stand-ins for their [characters'] significant others," Bell said. "So if you see hands touching faces in close proximity from a wide shot, instead of a stunt double we'll have a love-scene double, where it will be the husband or the wife doing the actual touching."