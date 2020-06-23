'Bold and the Beautiful' Switches COVID Testing Labs After False Positives

The change delays filming a little more, with production now slated to resume on Wednesday.

CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful hit another bump in its restart of production.

The daytime drama, which is among the first to productions to go back into the studio amid the coronavirus pandemic, cut short its filming last week after realizing a higher number of tests were necessary to cover cast and crew members. Now, the show's producers say they've switched medical labs after receiving several false positive results from the first lab.

The series resumed filming on June 17 and planned to film three days last week and four days per week thereafter, testing cast and crew on Mondays and shooting Tuesday through Friday. The production had to pause after one day last week, however, to accommodate a greater volume of testing than producers initially anticipated.

Then came issues with the first lab used for testing, which was provided by the show's studio facility, Television City. A rep for Bold and the Beautiful producer Bell-Phillip Television told The Hollywood Reporter that "The lab TV City provided The Bold and the Beautiful with last week produced several false positives and many inconclusive results."

As a result, Television City, working with Bell-Phillip, switched lab facilities. Production is slated to begin again on Wednesday.

"We have not had, nor do we have, any positive COVID-19 cases and are not 'shut down,' but we needed the additional time to ensure our testing protocols were at the highest standards," the show rep said. "We were planning on returning to production today but needed the day to get requested information to the Health Department regarding the resolved testing issues."

The Bold and the Beautiful resumed filming less than a week after California and Los Angeles County lifted restrictions on filming on June 12. Executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell told THR that the show's stages had been modified to accommodate social distancing, and that all cast and crew would be required to wear masks on set, except when actors are shooting scenes.

During filming, actors will remain at least eight feet apart, with visual effects and other tricks of the trade employed to make them appear closer together during intimate scenes.

"We're also bringing in, in some cases, the husbands and wives of the actors as stand-ins for their [characters'] significant others," Bell said. "So if you see hands touching faces in close proximity from a wide shot, instead of a stunt double we'll have a love-scene double, where it will be the husband or the wife doing the actual touching."

The show is also following all guidelines set forth by local and state authorities and industry guilds, Bell said. The soap opera will likely serve as a test case for other productions getting ready to return. Fellow CBS soap The Young and the Restless is tentatively set to return July 6.