'Bone Collector' Reboot Scores NBC Pilot Pickup

'Lincoln' is based on the book series that inspired the Denzel Washington-led feature.

NBC is moving full steam ahead with its reboot of The Bone Collector.

The network on Thursday handed out a pilot order to Lincoln, the drama based on the best-selling Bone Collector books and subsequent movie.

The drama follows legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme, who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector. Called back into action when the killer re-emerges, Lincoln (played by Denzel Washington in the 1999 feature) forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs (Angelina Jolie in the movie), a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD. The project was first put into development with a premium script order in November.

VJ Boyd (Justified, SWAT) and Mark Bianculli will pen the script and executive produce the drama, which is a co-production between Universal Television (whose Universal Pictures distributed the film) and Sony Pictures Television. Keshet Studios' Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan will exec produce.

Following the breakout success of the first novel, The Bone Collector became a franchise, with 10 subsequent installments in the series. The 11th and most recent book, The Skin Collector, was published in 2014.

The news comes as broadcast, cable, premium networks and streaming services have put an increased value on properties that could become franchises and deliver multiple potential spinoffs as competition for IP and eyeballs in the so-called Peak TV era continues to intensify.

This is NBC's seventh pilot order of the season — all of them dramas. Lincoln joins the legal drama Bluff City Law, the genre thriller Emergence and the Law & Order: SVU spinoff Hate Crimes, among others.

Keep up with the latest broadcast pilot season pickups, castings and series orders with The Hollywood Reporter's annual guide.