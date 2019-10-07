Bonnie Hammer Trades Peacock for Studios Oversight

Comcast's Matt Strauss will take over as the head of the streamer, while George Cheeks moves to become Hammer's No. 2 at the studios — leaving Paul Telegdy as NBC's lone entertainment president.

There's a massive game of executive musical chairs at NBCUniversal.

Bonnie Hammer, who previously served as chairman of streamer Peacock, is moving to oversee the company's newly combined studio efforts — Universal TV and Universal Content Productions — as those operations are centralized. Hammer will no longer have oversight of the direct-to-consumer streaming platform. Instead, Comcast's Matt Strauss will take on oversight of the forthcoming ad-supported platform. Hammer's new title will now be chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios.



Additionally, George Cheeks — who was promoted last year to co-chairman of NBC Entertainment alongside Paul Telegdy — has been tapped to serve as vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, reporting to Hammer. That leaves Telegdy as the broadcast network's lone entertainment chairman.

“Bonnie’s great taste, deep Hollywood relationships, and strong track record of generating popular and award-winning programming make her ideally suited to oversee this new division. With our studios being a main pipeline for Peacock’s original content, she will continue to be integral to the future success of our streaming business,” said NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke, to whom Hammer will report.

More to come.