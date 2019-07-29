'Booksmart,' 'Punisher' Stars Set for FX Anthology From B.J. Novak

Kaitlyn Dever and Jon Bernthal are among those joining 'Platform' from creator B.J. Novak, which has a pilot order at the cabler.

FX is getting into the episodic-anthology business, ordering a pilot for a project called Platform from creator B.J. Novak.

The project has also signed cast members including Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Lucas Hedges (Ben Is Back), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Long Shot), George Wallace and Ed Asner. Production on the pilot, which comes from FX's in-house studio FX Productions, began Monday.

Per the network, Platform is a half-hour anthology "that uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today."

Novak (The Office, The Mindy Project) is writing, directing and executive producing the pilot.

FX was an early player in the season-long anthology series boom of the past decade with American Horror Story. That show's success helped pave the way for successors like American Crime Story and Fargo (plus the in-limbo Feud) on the network. Platform, however, would be the cabler's first scripted show where the cast and story change episode to episode.

The show joins an FX development slate that includes CIA drama The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges; 1980s talent-agency drama Gone Hollywood, with Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; and adaptations of Don Winslow's cartel novels and Patrick Radden Keefe's nonfiction book Say Nothing.

Deadline first reported the news.