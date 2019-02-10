This Week in TV: 'Boomerang,' 'Umbrella Academy,' 'Proven Innocent'

DC Universe's 'Doom Patrol' also launches this week, as does Daniel Radcliffe's 'Miracle Workers' on TBS.

A busy week for cable premieres and a high-profile launch on four separate streaming services are among the TV debuts for Feb. 11-17. Viewers can see the premiere of a series sequel to a well-loved '90s movie, the beginnings of not one, but two superhero teams, and a whole lot of dunks, among other things.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to some worthy options. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: Legal drama Proven Innocent (9 p.m. Friday, Fox) centers on a Chicago lawyer (Rachelle LeFevre) who was once wrongfully convicted in an infamous murder case. Now she takes cases of those in similar situations. Kelsey Grammer, Russell Hornsby, Vincent Kartheiser and Nikki M. James also star.

Returning: The third season of CBS' globe-trotting hostage-negotiation drama Ransom premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday.

On cable …

New: A sequel to the 1992 Eddie Murphy-Halle Berry film, Boomerang (10 p.m. Tuesday, BET) centers on Marcus and Angela's daughter (Tetona Jackson) and Jacqueline's son (Tequan Richmond). Berry is an exec producer, as is Lena Waithe, who co-wrote the premiere with showrunner Ben Cory Jones.

Also new: Daniel Radcliffe is an office drone in heaven working for Steve Buscemi's God in Miracle Workers (10:30 p.m. Tuesday, TBS); a live-action Kim Possible movie (8 p.m. Friday, Disney) finds the hero thwarting evil and navigating high school.

Returning: New seasons of American Dad (10 p.m. Monday, TBS), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (9 p.m. Tuesday, Bravo) and Last Week Tonight (11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, HBO).

NBA All-Star Game: The high-scoring annual matchup of the best basketball players in the world tips off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 17 on TNT.

On streaming …

New: Netflix's Umbrella Academy (Friday) tells the story of seven teenagers with extraordinary abilities who convene at a mysterious school in the adaptation of a comic by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba.

Also new: DC Universe's latest original, Doom Patrol (Friday), follows the events of Titans as the team embarks on a new mission. A pair of very different projects produced Jordan Peele also hit: Sci-fi comedy anthology Weird City (Wednesday, YouTube) and docuseries Lorena (Friday, Amazon), about the infamous Lorena Bobbitt case.

In case you missed it …

After a two-month hiatus, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj returned to Netflix Feb. 10. Past episodes are also available on the streamer; new ones air Sundays.