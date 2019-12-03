'Borne' Sci-Fi Drama Based on Novels in the Works at AMC Studios

The cabler has optioned all three books in author Jeff VanderMeer's series for development.

AMC Studios has optioned author Jeff VanderMeer's Borne science fiction novels for development as a series.

The novels, beginning with 2017's Borne, are set in a ruined city of the future that was destroyed by an evil company. The first novel follows Rachel, a scavenger who discovers a mysterious creature she longs to keep, despite her companion's warnings and her own reservations.

VanderMeer followed Borne with The Strange Bird. The third book in the series, Dead Astronauts, was released Tuesday and tells a stand-alone story detailing the fight against the Company in an adventure across time and space.

“The Borne universe is a totally unique piece of IP, and Jeff has created a vivid postapocalyptic world with enormous opportunity for a visual medium like television,” said Ben Davis, executive vp programming at AMC Studios.

Said VanderMeer, "I'm so excited about this partnership and working with AMC on the Borne universe. I've had such productive, energizing, and creative conversations with the wonderful folks involved and look forward to the road ahead."

VanderMeer will be an executive producer and creative consultant on the project; no writer is attached yet to adapt the books. The author is repped by Gersh for film and television and CookeMcDermid for publishing.

AMC Studios, the in-house production arm of AMC Networks, produces The Walking Dead franchise, The Terror, NOS4A2 and Lodge 49, along with the upcoming Dispatches From Elsewhere, 61st Street and Kevin Can F--- Himself.