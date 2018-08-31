2:00pm PT by Rick Porter

'Bosch' Adds Bianca Kajlich to Season 5 Cast

Kajlich will play an investigator looking into a case from Bosch's past in the fifth season of the Amazon series.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Bianca Kajlich

Amazon's Bosch will bring a new investigator into the fold for its fifth season — one who's looking into Harry Bosch himself.

Bianca Kajlich (Undateable, Rules of Engagement) will have a multi-episode arc in the fifth season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. She'll play Christina Henry, an investigator looking into one of Bosch's (Titus Welliver) past cases when he was a member of the LAPD.

The coming season will be primarily based on Two Kinds of Truth, a 2017 Bosch novel from author Michael Connelly. In the book, a death row inmate accuses Harry of having framed him, while at the same time, Harry is working with the much smaller San Fernando Police Department on a double murder.

The fifth season of Bosch will also bring co-showrunner Eric Overmyer back to the series. He had stepped away from day-to-day duties on the show to run another Amazon series, The Man in the High Castle, in its third season.

Overmyer and Daniel Pyne are co-showrunners and executive producers of Bosch, Amazon's longest-running scripted original, along with Connelly, Henrik Bastin and Pieter Jan Brugge. There's no word yet as to when the fifth season will stream; season four was released in April.

The guest cast for season five also includes Ryan Hurst, Jacqueline Obradors and Chris Vance.

Kajlich is repped by Innovative Artists.

