'Boyhood'-Like Rom-Com Nabs CBS Pilot Pickup

'One Day at a Time' executive producer Mike Royce will pen the script for 'The Story of Us.'

CBS is trying its hand again at a Boyhood-style comedy.

A year after axing Me, Myself and I, the network has handed out a pilot order to the rom-com The Story of Us.

From writer and executive producer Mike Royce (Netflix's One Day at a Time), the project revolves around an unlikely couple who become an unlikely family as told through interviews and vignettes that span 10 years.

The Story of Us, which brings Royce back to CBS following his run on Everybody Loves Raymond, is the first pilot order of the season for exec producer Nick Stoller and his Sony Pictures-TV based pod. The comedy, which is a hybrid mix of single- and multicam, is a co-production between CBS TV Studios and Sony TV. The latter indie studio has often given up a slice of ownership to land shows on broadcast networks as outlets now increasingly look to own their pricey scripted originals.

The Story of Us arrives a year after CBS picked up the Boyhood-like Bobby Moynihan comedy Me, Myself and I, which followed one man's life over a 50-year span.

The Story of Us is CBS' second comedy pilot order of the season and joins Chuck Lorre's single-camera entry Bob Hearts Abishola. The network also has two drama pilots in the works so far this season: Evil and Surveillance.

