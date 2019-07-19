'The Boys' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere on Amazon

The pickup announcement comes during the cast and crew's appearance at Comic-Con to promote the superhero series.

Amazon is giving an early vote of confidence to The Boys, picking up a second season of the superhero series a week ahead of its series premiere.

The announcement coincided with the cast and executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke's appearance at Comic-Con on Friday.

Based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are real and revered as celebrities and even gods — and often abuse their powers rather than using them for good. The eight-episode first season follows a clandestine group known as The Boys embarking on a quest to expose the powerful superhero squad known as The Seven, along with Vought, the mega-corporation that manages the heroes' careers and covers up their dirty deeds.

Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara star as The Boys (Fukuhara's character is known as The Female). Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford and Nathan Mitchell play members of The Seven. Elisabeth Shue plays Vought's executive in charge of hero management, and Simon Pegg guest-stars as the father of Quaid's character.

Along with the renewal, Amazon announced that Aya Cash (You're the Worst) will join the series in season two as a superhero named Stormfront.

Kripke (Supernatural, Timeless) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson are co-EPs.

The series comes from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Televsion with Rogen and Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Moritz's Original Film.