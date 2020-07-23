Amazon's 'The Boys' Renewed for Third Season

The comic-book series is also getting an after show hosted by Aisha Tyler for its forthcoming second season.

Amazon has given an early third-season renewal to its comic-book series The Boys.

The pickup, announced during Thursday's Comic-Con at Home session, comes more than a month ahead of the show's second-season premiere on Sept. 4. Season two will also feature an after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, hosted and executive produced by Aisha Tyler.

"Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their 'weirdo' demographic, has greenlit season three of The Boys," said showrunner Eric Kripke. "The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writers room and we're sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus.

"As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a season two after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more."

The early renewal marks the second time Amazon has delivered good news about the show at Comic-Con: It gave The Boys a season two renewal at the 2019 convention, a week before the series debuted.

"Eric Kripke and the incredible cast of The Boys continue to deliver a wild and action-packed series full of surprises and can’t-miss moments that have made the series a global hit," said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We couldn’t be more excited to see where Eric takes The Boys and The Supes in season three, and to have Aisha Tyler join The Boys family as the host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys."

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV produce The Boys. Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter executive produce. Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, creators of the comic on which the show is based, co-exec produce with Michael Saltzman.

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will premiere Aug. 28 with a look back at season one and will have a companion show for each episode of season two. Amazon Studios and Sony produce the after show with Embassy Row; Tyler, Michael Davies, Julia Cassidy, Eden Sutley and Jennifer Ryan exec produce.