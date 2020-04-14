Brad Pitt Drives Big Ratings for HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU'

The Oscar winner joined Drew and Jonathan Scott for the debut of the home-renovation series.

Brad Pitt helped HGTV score big ratings for the premiere of Celebrity IOU on Monday night.

The Oscar winner joined Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott on the series debut, in which celebrities pitch in on a home renovation for someone who has had a big impact on their lives. Pitt helped the brothers turn a garage into a guest house for his longtime makeup artist, Jean Black.

The hour delivered 2.64 million viewers for the Discovery-owned cable network, the biggest audience for HGTV in more than six months — since 3.36 million people tuned in for the debut of A Very Brady Renovation in September 2019. It was also the biggest audience on cable Monday aside from news programming.

Celebrity IOU also delivered a 0.6 rating among HGTV's key demographic of adults 25-54, and a 0.4 in adults 18-49. All three numbers are well above the network's usual primetime averages.

The show will feature Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson in future episodes. Celebrity IOU is part of the ever-expanding Property Brothers universe at HGTV, which extended its significant deal with the Scotts and their Scott Brothers Entertainment shingle in early 2018. On top of their many series on the network, including the original Property Brothers, the siblings have made appearances on other HGTV shows, including A Very Brady Renovation.