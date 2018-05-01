Brad Pitt Returns as Depressed Weatherman on 'The Jim Jefferies Show'

"We got sunshine in the west, the south, the east and over here in the north, the ice caps are melting."

One of late-night television's most unusual partnerships returned on Tuesday, when Brad Pitt suited up once again to play The Jim Jefferies Show's doom-forecasting weatherman.

Satirically purporting to give a weather forecast for basketball season, Pitt started off his segment with a "joke" that was actually a morbid observation on climate change. "I was hanging out with LeBron James and he said, 'How's the weather down there?' Because he's tall. And I said, 'The same as it is up there — changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn.'"

After host Jim Jefferies became exasperated with his depressing colleague and asked him to give an actual forecast, Pitt's forecaster responded, "We got sunshine in the west, the south, the east and over here in the north, the ice caps are melting. And I am so, so, so, so scared."

In previous appearances on the show, Pitt has commented on the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and Jefferies has fired the weatherman for being "a real nutjob." In a segment that aired last summer, Pitt's character protested the allegation that he was fired, yelling "Lies!" at his television when it was announced.

Jefferies has previously explained Pitt's occasional appearances on Conan, saying that one day the Inglourious Basterds star called him up, explained he was a fan of Jefferies' stand-up and asked if he could be on the show. "Do you want to be my weatherman?" Jefferies asked the actor.

Pitt takes his ill-fitting brown suit costume home, Jefferies added, "in case he wants to do some fieldwork weather reporting." Pitt is only paid $400 per episode, per Jefferies.

Though Pitt's appearances are unique, he is hardly the first star to delight in playing a local weather personality: Director David Lynch made occasional weather-report videos and released them online in the mid-2000s, which reminded viewers to delight in the "muted golden sunshine," among other unique descriptions of California weather. And let's not forget Gore Verbinski's 2005 film The Weather Man, starring Nicholas Cage as the eponymous local television personality in the midst of a mid-life crisis.