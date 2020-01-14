Brad Pitt, Steve McQueen, Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna Ink Amazon Overall Deals

All of the prolific producers will create and develop new projects for the streamer.

Amazon continued to aggressively sign top talent to first-look deals.

The retail giant and streamer used its time at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour to announce another slate of TV overalls with Brad Pitt's Plan B (Moonlight, Underground Railroad), Cortes duo Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna as well as Steve McQueen, the latter of whom is prepping BBC Studios-produced anthology Small Axe for Amazon.

The news was announced Tuesday by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke and comes six months after the company used TCA to announce similar pacts with the likes of Connie Britton, Lena Waithe and Forest Whitaker. Those, of course, are in addition to overalls with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Westworld duo Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, among others.

All of the deals announced Tuesday will see each producer continue to create and develop new projects for Amazon. For Pitt's Plan B, the deal extends the company's relationship with Amazon following best picture Oscar winner Moonlight.

McQueen will also prep Last Days, what Salke described as a global event series.

The deals arrive amid a war for top talent — both on-screen and off — as established streamers (Netflix, Amazon, Hulu) look to better position themselves amid new entries in the space like Apple, Disney+ and the upcoming HBO Max and Peacock.