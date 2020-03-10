Property Brothers Book Brad Pitt and Other A-Listers for New HGTV Series

Don't underestimate the booking prowess of the Property Brothers.

HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are adding another series to their sizeable roster — and this one includes visits from Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy and other a-list talent. Celebrity IOU, which premieres April 13, partners the siblings with famous guests to work on special renovations for people in said guests' lives. Each episode will focus on a different celebrity guest and end with a surprise reveal of their renovation.



“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” said Jonathan. “Being a part of this show really hits home for us,” added Drew. “This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

HGTV extended its significant deal with the Scotts and their Scott Brothers Entertainment shingle in early 2018. On top of their many series on the network, including the original Property Brothers, they've made appearances on other HGTV series like A Very Brady Renovation.



“From Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the very exciting, upcoming Home Town Takeover, HGTV is having success with series that celebrate the power of human connection,” said network president Jane Latman. “The wonderful thing about Celebrity IOU is that it is about personal acts of kindness and thanks. We all want to find ways to help the people who are always there for us when we need them.”

Projects being tackled on Celebrity IOU include converting a detached garage into a guest retreat, overhauling a backyard and updating a '70s style condo. In addition to Pitt, Davis and McCarthy, participating talent include Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson and Michael Bublé.



In addition to airing Mondays at 9 o'clock on HGTV, full episodes of Celebrity IOU will run on HGTV GO the same day and time as the linear premieres.