Bradley Whitford Church Choir Comedy Nabs NBC Pilot Order

Bradley Whitford is returning to NBC.

The network has handed out a pilot order to an untitled comedy starring The West Wing and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip grad.

Formerly known as All Together Now, the comedy revolves around a rural church choir who gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor (Whitford) stumbles through their door. The single-camera comedy landed at NBC in October with a sizable put-pilot commitment.

Lesley Wake Webster (Speechless) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Whitford. Jason Winer (Single Parents) will direct and exec produce alongside Adam Anders and Jon Radler. The comedy hails from 20th Century Fox Television, where Winer's Small Dog Picture Co. is based.

Whitford next reprises his role on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale in a one-year deal with the streamer. He currently appears in National Geographic's Valley of the Boom.

This is NBC's fifth comedy pilot order of the season and third single-cam. The network last year picked up six half-hours.

Keep up with the latest broadcast pilot season pickups, castings and series orders with The Hollywood Reporter's annual guide.