Bradley Whitford Joins Anna Paquin in Pop TV's Limited Series 'Flack'

The 'Get Out' star is to star opposite Paquin in the upcoming scripted dramedy.

Get Out star Bradley Whitford is joining Anna Paquin in Pop TV’s upcoming scripted dramedy Flack, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The six-parter will follow the successful London-based publicity connoisseur Robyn (Paquin) in the extremely competitive and celebrity-driven world of public relations. While her wit helps her accomplish her professional responsibilities, her personal life is often neglected.

Whitford is also set to star in Valley of the Boom, a National Geographic limited series about the 1990s tech bubble from Robert Simonds' STX Entertainment, and the second season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

The two-time Emmy winner also had roles in two Oscar-nominated films, Get Out and The Post. Oliver Lansley created Flack and will serve as an executive producer.

Paquin, Cerise Hallam Larkin, Stephen Moyer and Mark Larkin of CASM Films and Jimmy Mulville (Episodes) and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions will also act as executive producers. Peter Cattaneo will direct the limited series.

Flack, which is shooting in London, is a co-production with UKTV’s entertainment channel, W.

