'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' Renewed Through 2021 at Bravo

Bravo on Tuesday announced that its Emmy-nominated late-night talker Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen has been renewed through 2021.

The series premiered in 2009 and, throughout its 10-year tenure, has attracted A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep, Mariah Carey and Oprah Winfrey into host Andy Cohen's clubhouse. The renewal concludes a pivotal year for both the series and Cohen, who welcomed a son named Benjamin via a surrogate in June.

"I keep waiting to stop having fun — or run out of guests, stories or booze; but the party rolls on and I couldn’t be more excited!" the host and executive producer said in a statement.

In addition to celebrating a full decade of Watch What Happens Live in 2019, Cohen recently presided over an oversized taping of the show at the first-ever BravoCon last month in New York, for which nearly 90 Real Housewives stars and Bravo-lebrities were present. It was also announced this summer by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce that the TV personality is set to receive a star on the Walk of Fame.

Aside from his Watch What Happens Live duties, Cohen continues to host other reunions and specials for Bravo. He also serves as an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise, which he helped launch when he was a development executive at the NBCUniversal cable company in the early 2000s. (Cohen stepped down from the executive ranks in 2013.)

Earlier this year, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen reflected on 10 years of clubhouse success, which he credited to a "homemade" and "high-low" vibe that it is "unlike all of the shiny floor late-night shows."

"We’re the only live show in late night and anything can happen, and there’s an authenticity to the experience of being in this little 30-seat clubhouse that conveys onscreen and into peoples’ homes," Cohen said at the time. "There’s a connection that people have to that experience that is unlike the other shows."

Prior to joining Bravo in 2004, Cohen spent a decade working at CBS News, where he produced The Early Show, CBS This Morning and 48 Hours.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday on Bravo.