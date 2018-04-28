Michelle Wolf Debuts First Promo for Netflix Late-Night Show

The comedian's weekly show, 'The Break,' will be available to stream May 27.

As Michelle Wolf was emceeing this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, Netflix offered viewers a peek at the comedian's next gig, as host of the upcoming weekly Netflix late-night series The Break with Michelle Wolf.

The clip teases a weekly half-hour variety/sketch series where the Late Night with Seth Meyers and Daily Show with Trevor Noah alum will "take a break" from the seriousness of the current late night comedy on television. In the series promo, Wolff comically attempts to explain her show to viewers, only for her video to be minimized in the corner screen as viewers are then encouraged to watch another series.

"Hey! I'm still talking! Do not 'Next Episode' me," Wolf yells, before returning to a full-screen format. "That's better. People make mistakes," the comedian shrugs off, before attempting to introduce her show. After being minimized once again, Wolf gave up. "Damn it! You know, just watch the show. It's really fun 'cause I'm very easy going."

Wolf's Netflix series follows the comedian's well-received stand-up special, Nice Lady, which aired on rival HBO. The special marked Wolf's first stand-up spcial, giving her her highest-profile platform to date.

“You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” Wolf joked in a statement for the series announcement.

Netflix’s vp content Bela Bajaria added, "We're thrilled to be working with Michelle, a gifted writer and performer with a singular voice."

Wolf is the latest star to exit Comedy Central just as her career is taking off — a list that includes Jordan Peele and John Oliver. In addition to her contributor duties on the cable network’s Daily Show, Wolf created and starred in two digital series, Now Hiring and Used People, for the Viacom network.

The Break with Michelle Wolf will be available to stream on Netflix May 27.