'Breaking Bad Experience' to Open in Los Angeles (Exclusive)

The team behind Saved by the Max, Good Burger and Peach Pit will launch the pop-up Oct. 16.

Breaking Bad is coming to Los Angeles.

Sony Pictures Consumer Products has enlisted the team behind nostalgic pop-ups Saved by the Max, Good Burger and the Beverly Hills, 90210-inspired Peach Pit to create the first-ever Breaking Bad Experience, set to open Oct. 16 at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood.

The pop-up aims to immerse attendees in the world of Vince Gilligan's critically acclaimed show, which aired from 2008-13 on AMC and spawned a prequel spinoff, Better Call Saul.

The interactive experience will include an assortment of "insta-worthy" set re-creations from all five seasons of the show. Fans of Breaking Bad can enjoy show-inspired libations and bar snacks "up to Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) standards." The pop-up also will feature a do-it-yourself menu of chemically reactive cocktails and a menu including Heisenburger Sliders, the Full Measure Grilled Cheese (the Half Measure if you want it crustless) and Loaded SAULsa Nachos, "all safely served via hazmat tableside." The menu also includes themed sides and desserts, as well as vegan and gluten-free options.

The interactive experience is timed to celebrate the debut of Netflix's El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which will be released Friday.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the world of Breaking Bad to life," said Derek Berry, one of the concept's partners. "We are always looking to further elevate the nostalgic pop-up experience into something both foodies and show fans will love. So, when the timing aligned for this to become our next concept, we saw an opportunity to cook up our most immersive experience yet."

Said Gilligan: "It's exciting to be able to give the folks who supported the show for all these years the chance to experience Walt's world firsthand."

"Vince created a world through Breaking Bad that has made an indelible impression on its audience," said Jamie Stevens, executive vp worldwide consumer Products. "The Breaking Bad Experience will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans to immerse themselves in that unique story universe."

Tickets for the experience are on sale now at http://breakingbadexperience.com/ and will be available through the end of the year.

General admission tickets will be available for $30 and include entry, up to 90 minutes inside, and choice of first concoction and food item. Additional food and beverages can be purchased á la carte. The Breaking Bad Experience will be open 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.