'Breaking Bad' Movie: Matt Jones Reprises Series Role (Exclusive)

The actor will return to the show's world in 'El Camino,' a sequel focusing on Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman.

Jesse Pinkman's buddies are alive and well — or at least alive — in the Breaking Bad sequel movie.

A teaser for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie features Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) refusing to tell police whether he knows Jesse's (Aaron Paul) whereabouts. Matt Jones, who played Jesse's friend and drug-dealing and -using partner Badger in the series, will also appear in the film, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Jones appeared in a dozen episodes across all five seasons of Breaking Bad's initial run on AMC. He was last seen in the series finale as he and Skinny Pete posed as unseen hitmen to help ensure Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) former business partners set up a trust for Walt's kids.

Other details about El Camino, which will premiere Oct. 11 on Netflix and later air on AMC, are scarce. The description of the movie refers only to Jesse, saying, "In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future."

In his last scene in the series, Jesse flees the neo-Nazi compound where he'd been imprisoned and forced to cook meth following Walt's final act to wipe out his partner's captors.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed El Camino. Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Paul produce in association with series producer Sony Pictures TV.

Following Breaking Bad, Jones went on to Chuck Lorre's CBS comedy Mom. Other recent credits include features Brightburn and The Turkey Bowl. He also appears in another Lorre comedy for CBS, Bob Hearts Abishola, which premieres Sept. 23.

Watch the El Camino teaser below.