'Breeders' Renewed for Season 2 on FX

The comedy, screening on Sky in the U.K. and starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, saw big growth after its initial airing.

FX has renewed its comedy Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, for a second season.

Created by Simon Blackwell, Chris Addision and Freeman, the series explores the trials and tribulations of parenthood through Freeman's and Haggard's characters, Paul and Ally. The renewal comes three weeks after the show wrapped its inaugural season on the Disney-owned cable network.

"We are proud of everything the creative team and talent on Breeders achieved in the first season and look forward to seeing where they take it in season two,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Networks. “Breeders has really resonated with viewers, who’ve come to appreciate its honest and humorous take on the challenges of modern parenting."

Said Freeman, "So pleased we get another go at Breeders. I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team ... we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest."

Blackwell (Veep, The Thick of It) serves as showrunner on Breeders, which comes from Avalon and FX Productions. He executive produces with director Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer is co-executive producer.

“It was a thrill to be able to make the first season of Breeders — FX, Sky [which airs the series in the U.K.], our production team, crew and amazing cast made it a fantastic creative experience,” said Blackwell. “So to be able to explore even more parental struggles in season two is the icing on a cake that we've checked carefully for any possible trace of peanuts."

Said Addison, "We’re absolutely thrilled that FX and Sky have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parenting trauma. That’s entirely because we’ve got more of the story we’re excited to tell and definitely not just because it’s basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny that.”

Breeders averaged 237,000 viewers for initial airings this season and got the majority of its audience from delayed and digital viewing. It averaged north of 1 million viewers for the season.

The series is part of a scripted roster at FX and FXX that includes the recently renewed Dave, Better Things (which is awaiting word on a possible fifth season), Breeders (awaiting word on its second), Atlanta, Fargo, Mayans MC, Mr Inbetween, Pose, Snowfall, Archer, What We Do in the Shadows, Y: The Last Man and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, among others.