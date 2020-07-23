Brian K. Vaughan's 'Paper Girls' Scores Amazon Series Order

The streamer's in-house studio and Legendary, where Vaughan has an overall deal, are producing the adaptation.

Amazon has given the green light to a series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's graphic novel Paper Girls.

The show is the third TV adaptation for one of Vaughan's comics, following Runaways at Hulu and FX's long-gestating Y: The Last Man. Amazon gave a series commitment to Paper Girls in 2019 ahead of Thursday's formal pickup.

The project comes from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television — where Vaughan is under a lucrative overall deal — in association with Plan B. Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4) and Halt and Catch Fire creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers will serve as co-showrunners.

"As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” said Folsom, Cantwell and Rogers. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV."

Paper Girls centers on four girls who are delivering newspapers on the day after Halloween in 1988 when they become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future, they encounter future versions of themselves and must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

"We love bringing Paper Girls to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian’s beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. "We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff’s graphic novels to life."

Folsom, Cantwell, Rogers, Vaughan and Chiang will executive produce.

Paper Girls is the second comic-book adaptation for Amazon, following The Boys. The latter's second season is set to premiere in September. A feature adaptation of Vaughan's Ex Machina, titled The Great Machine, is also in the works at Legendary.