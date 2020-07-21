Bridget Everett to Star in HBO Comedy Series

The comedian and singer will also executive produce 'Somebody Somewhere,' set in her home state of Kansas.

HBO is headed to the Great Plains for a series starring comedian and singer Bridget Everett.

The premium cable outlet has given a series order to Somebody Somewhere, which will star Everett (Patti Cake$, HBO's Camping) and is inspired by her life. Everett will also executive produce the show, which is set in her home state of Kansas.

"As a born and bred Kansan, I’m thrilled to share some of the beauty and complexity of the place that I grew up," said Everett. "For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of making a show on HBO. I’m so grateful to Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire HBO family for their faith in Somebody Somewhere. Special thanks to LL Cool J for the words to live by, 'DDHD. Dreams Don't Have Deadlines.'"

Added HBO Programming executive vp Gravitt, "As longtime fans of her live shows, we have been looking for the perfect way to showcase Bridget’s many talents. Her quest to rediscover home has truly captured our hearts."

Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen (High Maintenance) created the series. Everett will star as Sam Miller, who is a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don't fit in but don't give up. Somebody Somewhere shows finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

Everett, Bos and Thureen executive produce with Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl), Patricia Breen (HBO's Betty) and the Room 104 team of Mark and Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary. Jay Duplass directed the show's pilot last year. The series comes from Mighty Mint/Duplass Brothers Productions.

Everett is repped by WME and Felker Toczek. Duplass Brothers Productions is repped by ICM Partners. Strauss is with Jackoway Tyerman, and Breen is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.

Somebody Somewhere joins a comedy slate at HBO that includes the recently renewed Betty, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Los Espookys, Avenue 5, The Righteous Gemstones and A Black Lady Sketch Show.