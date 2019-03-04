Brie Larson on Mastering the 'Captain Marvel' Face After Nine Months of Training

The stunt team would give suggestions to Larson on how to alter her body movements during the scenes that required a "cool face."

Ahead of the Captain Marvel release this week, the film's star Brie Larson dropped visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat with the host about her superhero role.

"You're the captain now," Kimmel greeted her. After joking for a few minutes that Kimmel should wear the Captain Marvel costume, he asked her when she first agreed to play the role. "At least three years ago," Larson answered. She admitted that she wasn't allowed to tell anybody about the job for a year, "I was so scared," she joked, referencing the fear of getting fired.

Kimmel asked the actress what it was like filming with Samuel L. Jackson, to which Larson said they have become actual friends while doing three movies together and traveling the world. "There's things that only we know," she said of their friendship.

Speaking about the role itself, which is an air force pilot, Kimmel pointed to some real air force pilots in the audience who were on the film as consultants. "There's a lot of sense of humor in the air force," Larson revealed, talking about how the pilots would warn her about a "50/50" chance of puking in the air during aerial action scenes.

To achieve the physicality that the role required, Larson said she trained for nine months. She also had to learn how to make a "cool face" for many scenes, especially big trailer moments. She pointed out that it was hard because she would sometimes start laughing and the stunt team had to dive in with suggestions for body movements, including the "clenching" of her fist and jaw while turning around slowly. Larson demonstrated for the audience, encouraging Kimmel to give it a go.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8. Co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film also stars Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Annette Bening and Djimon Hounsou.