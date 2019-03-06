Brie Larson to Star in Apple CIA Drama Series

The 'Captain Marvel' lead will also produce the untitled drama based on undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her upcoming memoir 'Life Undercover.' Michael Ellenberg's Media Res is the studio.

Captain Marvel is returning to television.

Oscar winner Brie Larson has signed on to star and produce an untitled CIA drama for Apple, which has picked up the project straight to series following a multiple-outlet bidding war.

The untitled drama is based on the real-life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox and her upcoming memoir Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. The series is described as a provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships. The book, from publishers Knopf, is due Oct. 15.

The untitled drama hails from Michael Ellenberg's studio Media Res, which is also behind Apple's Reese Witherspoon/Jennifer Aniston morning news show. Lynette Howell Taylor (A Star Is Born) will exec produce via her 51 Entertainment banner. Ellenberg will also exec produce alongside Larson. The trio teamed to acquire the book and Fox's life rights through Media Res. Megan Martin (Animal Kingdom) is in final negotiations to pen the script and exec produce alongside 51 Entertainment's Samantha Housman. Dani Gorin will co-exec produce for Media Res. Fox will produce and provide additional background information for the series.

The series order arrives as Larson is earning strong buzz for her leading role in Marvel's Captain Marvel, which is expected to dominate the box office this weekend with an estimated opening pegged at $150 million. It is the first Marvel movie built around a female superhero.

The Apple drama marks a return to television for the Room Oscar winner who previously starred in Showtime's Diablo Cody dramedy United States of Tara and WB Network comedy Raising Dad.

Larson becomes the latest star player to land at Apple, which is expected to unveil how — and when — its video programming will be released at an upcoming event this month. Apple's roster also features TV series starring the likes of Marvel grad Chris Evans, Hailee Steinfeld, Grammy winner Sarah Bareilles, Jennifer Garner, NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and producers including J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan and Damien Chazelle, among others.

Larson is repped by WME, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Sloane Offer. Fox is with WME.