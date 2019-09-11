TV Ratings: 'Bring the Funny,' 'America's Got Talent' Carry NBC Again

The comedy competition hits a five-week high in viewers for its penultimate episode of the season.

NBC scored another ratings win Tuesday night as America's Got Talent and Bring the Funny swept all three hours of primetime. The latter also had its biggest total audience in more than a month.

America's Got Talent declined slightly in adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating, off from 1.5 a week ago. It improved some in total viewers with 9.39 million versus 9.11 million last week. Bring the Funny, meanwhile, is at a five-week high in viewers with 3.81 million and was steady in the 18-49 demographic at 0.7.

Both shows grow substantially with digital and delayed viewing. NBC says Bring the Funny's audience grows to 11 million over five weeks of catchup.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise was also steady, drawing a 1.1 in the demo and 4.1 million viewers. It remains a little ahead of last season in adults 18-49.

Fox's First Responders Live matched last week's 0.4 in adults 18-49 and reached a six-episode high in viewers with 1.72 million. On The CW, Pandora ticked up to 0.2 in the 18-49 demo, and Mysteries Decoded remained at 0.1.

NBC led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating, a good bit ahead of ABC's 0.8. Univision took third with a 0.5 thanks to its broadcast of a U.S. men's national soccer team match. ABC, CBS, Fox and Telemundo all averaged 0.4. The CW drew a 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.