'Broad City' Final Season Premiere Follows Duo on Social Media Adventure

The fifth-season premiere — which launches the final season of the Comedy Central show — is an episode filmed like an Instagram Story.

The final season of Broad City launches with the celebration of an important milestone. Abbi is turning 30 and in honor of her birthday, she and Ilana are walking the city of Manhattan from top to bottom — and they're documenting the whole thing on social media.

"This is going to be the lit-iest story ever," proclaims Ilana into her phone. The first official look at the episode, which dropped Wednesday (watch in the player, above), unfolds like an Instagram Story as Abbi and Ilana get #workoutchic and prepare to share the NYC adventure with followers.

In fact, the entire first episode is filmed as if it's being shared in real time. In an innovative narrative approach, the episode is presented through a story on Ilana's phone as the duo set out — armed with maps, fluids and heavily discounted, high-end footwear.

The even bigger milestone is that the the fifth-season premiere (Jan. 24) launches the final season of the critically acclaimed comedy from Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. The co-creators and stars will be saying goodbye to the TV alter egos they created for the screen 10 years ago, first with a web series before launching the Comedy Central comedy, which follows Abbi and Ilana as they navigate life in New York.

Initially, the duo have described Broad City's Abbi and Ilana as 15 percent exaggerated versions of themselves. That number has significantly changed as their success expanded beyond Broad City to memoirs, and film and other TV roles.

"It's an extreme exaggeration," Jacobson told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the night prior of the characters. Glazer added, "We look at ourselves and the characters and the characters have nothing real going on. We're so work-oriented. In real life, we are really smart and talented, but then we're also straight-up idiots. It still happens. But then on the show, we are straight-up dumb-dumbs."

Jacobson and Glazer, who signed a first-look deal with Comedy Central parent company Viacom to continue creating content for the network, are still editing the final season's 10 episodes and teased that the series finale had them weeping.

"We needed the last moment shooting together to be the last moment for them, too," Jacobson told Kimmel of filming chronologically so the final scene for the characters was the last one they shot. "We've very much grown up with these characters and we tried to create an experience in shooting it." Glazer added, "So the characters are weeping, but we are truly weeping, as is the crew. We were hysterically crying for four hours on a sidewalk in Queens."

Broad City premieres Thursday, Jan. 24, at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.