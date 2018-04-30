Here Are All the Broadcast TV Shows That Were Canceled This Year (and Why)

From left: ABC's 'Once Upon a Time,' NBC's 'Shades of Blue,' CBS' 'Me, Myself and I,' The CW's 'Life Sentence' and Fox's 'New Girl'

To say it's challenging to cut through in a Peak TV landscape where the number of scripted series is expected to top 500 in 2018 is an understatement. And to break through in the broadcast space — where you're competing for eyeballs against scores of other scripted fare on at the same time on top of cable and streaming content? That's even harder.

From freshman shows who had dreams of becoming the next This Is Us to veteran hits whose time has come to an end, The Hollywood Reporter rounds up all the broadcast series that came to an end during the 2017-18 broadcast season — and why.

ABC

The Middle

Despite a recent ratings injection thanks to lead-in Roseanne, the veteran series was produced by an outside studio (Warner Bros. Television) — meaning the network did not have an ownership stake and had to pay a licensing fee for the Patricia Heaton-led single-camera comedy. Season nine was its last.

Once Upon a Time

A year after undergoing a major creative reboot with nearly all of its original stars exiting, ABC tried to open a new chapter in the Disney-themed fairy tale drama. The reboot, starring Andrew J. West, fizzled in its new home on Fridays. Despite the corporate synergy, the Adam Horowitz- and Eddy Kitsis-created drama is ending after seven seasons.

The Mayor

Despite a timely premise, the single-camera comedy about an aspiring rapper who runs for mayor as a PR move and wins failed to cut through the cluttered landscape. Even strong reviews and a big marketing push for the Brandon Micheal Hall and Lea Michele comedy couldn't help it register votes.

Somewhere Between

The Paula Patton-led drama, a co-production with ITV Studios, was picked up straight to series and aired in summer 2017. Despite a name lead in Patton, the drama about a mother who attempts to change the fate of her daughter's murder limped off the schedule with less than 2 million total viewers as ABC had better luck with its unscripted series in the typically little-watched season.

Ten Days in the Valley

The Kyra Sedgwick drama from the creator of Rookie Blue launched in October in the prime Sundays at 10 p.m. slot where it struggled to cut through the clutter. After four episodes, the series about a TV writer whose child is kidnapped was burned off on Saturdays.

CBS

Me, Myself and I

The critically panned Bobby Moynihan Boyhood-style comedy was bumped from its Monday home after six low-rated episodes. Seven additional episodes were produced and remain unaired (and unscheduled).

9JKL

The comedy inspired by the life of Mark Feuerstein and his TV writer wife Dana Klein scored three additional episodes to its initial order for 13. It limped off the schedule in February and is not expected back.

Wisdom of the Crowd

Amid a CBS investigation into sexual assault around star Jeremy Piven, the network opted to let the rookie drama about a tech innovator who creates a crowd-sourcing hub to help fight crime end after its initial 13-episode order. The series never performed for CBS and ranked as its least-watched show on Sundays. (Wisdom was also a co-production with Universal Television, so the network only had a sliver of ownership on it.)

Living Biblically

Exec produced by Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, the CBS comedy was a favorite of former entertainment chief Glenn Geller and was based on the book The Year of Living Biblically. Starring Jay R. Ferguson, the comedy was pulled from CBS' Monday lineup after eight episodes and replaced by Big Bang repeats after its most recent episode notched a series low of 3.5 million total viewers.

THE CW

The Originals

The Vampire Diaries spinoff will wrap its run this year after five season though the franchise will continue on as The CW is mulling another spinoff from showrunner Julie Plec.

Life Sentence

Despite a proven star in Pretty Little Liars grad Lucy Hale, the rookie drama from Warner Bros. Television and Bill Lawrence was bounced off the schedule after mustering a 0.1 among adults 18-49

Valor

The Matt Barr- and Christina Ochoa-led military drama — a passion project for CW president Mark Pedowitz — will be honorably discharged at the network. Launched in the fall, the series was one of multiple military dramas to air in the 2017-18 broadcast season. The series failed to cut through and wrapped its run after its initial 13-episode order with The CW opting to put its faith in its Dynasty reboot — which has a lucrative deal with Netflix working in its favor. For his part, Barr was rewarded for his service with the lead in CW pilot Skinny Dip.

FOX

New Girl

Fox's adorkable comedy is wrapping its run with an abbreviated seventh season. The Zooey Deschanel comedy from Liz Meriwether was originally picked up under former Fox president Kevin Reilly and was nearly canceled last year. Creator Meriwether had been vocal about closing this chapter and starting another: she currently has three pilots in the works (with two of them at Fox and the third at ABC).

NBC

Shades of Blue

The procedural, starring Jennifer Lopez as a cop who balances her detective job with being a parent, will wrap this year after three seasons. The series has been a midseason performer for NBC, with the network this season opting to hold it for a summer run. Lopez, who also exec produces the series, has packed schedule and will next star in NBC's twice-delayed live musical Bye Bye Birdie and judging the network's unscripted series World of Dance.

The Night Shift

The Sony Pictures Television Studios-produced medical drama was a surprise performer for NBC after becoming a surprise hit in summer 2014. Inspired by its rookie run, NBC held the series for a winter bow, where it failed to cut through amid increased competition. The final two seasons aired in the summer — after NBC had shifted its focus to unscripted fare in the typically little-watched season.

Taken

The reboot of the Liam Neeson film starring Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals got the hook midway through its second run. The prequel series — which returned with a new showrunner for season two — returned in January to less than 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic. The remaining episodes will be taken to Saturdays after the May sweep.

