Broadcast TV Scorecard 2019: Complete Guide to What's New, Renewed and Canceled
As the five broadcast networks review their annual crop of pilots ahead of May's upfront presentation to Madison Avenue buyers, executives must weigh in on whether or not to bring back perennial favorites and decide the fate of the numerous bubble shows that currently line their respective schedules.
Here's The Hollywood Reporter's handy guide to help keep track of what's coming back, what's canceled and what's been added to the 2019-20 schedule for Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC and The CW. Keep checking back through upfronts as we continue to update this accordingly based on the latest information.
(Key: Renewed shows in bold; ownership by sibling studio designated with an asterisk; additional episode orders noted.) Current status followed by our educated guesses (and reporting).
Veteran shows
Agents of SHIELD*: renewed for season seven
American Housewife* (single-cam): awaiting word on season four (Could go either way)
Black-ish* (single-cam): awaiting word on season six (A lock)
For the People*: awaiting word on season three (Has yet to premiere)
Fresh Off the Boat (20th, single-cam): awaiting word on season six (Firmly on the bubble again)
The Goldbergs (Sony, single-cam): awaiting word on season seven (A lock)
The Good Doctor (Sony/ABC Studios): renewed for season three
Grey's Anatomy* (+3 episodes): season 16 (All but official)
How to Get Away With Murder*: awaiting word on season six (Highly likely but end may be in sight)
Modern Family (20th, single-cam): renewed for 11th and final season
Speechless (ABC Studios/20th, single-cam): awaiting word on season four (Ownership finally helps!)
Splitting Up Together (WBTV, single-camera): (+5) awaiting word on season three (Ownership hurts!)
Station 19*: awaiting word on season three (May need to sound the alarm)
Freshman shows
Bless This Mess (20th TV/ABC Studios): (Has yet to premiere)
The Conners (Carsey-Werner, multicam): (+1) (A safe bet)
The Rookie*: (+7) (Nathan Fillion "belongs on ABC")
Take Two*: summer drama was canceled
Schooled (Sony/ABC Studios, single-cam) (A safe bet)
A Million Little Things*: renewed for second season
Single Parents (20th TV/ABC Studios, single-cam): (+10) (Ownership helps!)
Whiskey Cavalier* (Has yet to premiere)
The Fix* (Has yet to premiere)
Grand Hotel* (Has yet to premiere)
The Kids Are Alright* (single-cam): (+10) (Could go either way)
New shows
Reef Break*: 13-episode drama for summer 2019
Veteran shows
The Big Bang Theory (WBTV, multicam): ending with season 12
Blue Bloods*: awaiting word on season 10 (A safe bet)
Bull*: awaiting word on season four (Ew.)
Criminal Minds (ABCS/CBSTVS): renewed for 15th and final season
Elementary*: ending with seventh and final season
Hawaii Five-0*: awaiting word on season 10 (A safe bet)
Instinct*: awaiting return date/word on season three (Has yet to premiere)
Life in Pieces (20th, single-cam): awaiting word on season five (Has yet to premiere/don't hold your breath)
Madam Secretary*: awaiting word on season six (Obviously)
MacGyver*: awaiting word on season four (Likely)
Man With a Plan*: word on season four (Has yet to premiere)
Mom (WBTV, multicam): renewed for seasons seven and eight
NCIS*: awaiting word on season 17 (Harmon needs a new deal)
NCIS: Los Angeles*: awaiting word on season 11 (Likely)
NCIS: New Orleans*: awaiting word on season six (That FBI spinoff has to go somewhere. Also: Ew.)
Ransom (acquisition/summer): renewed for season three
Salvation*: summer drama was canceled after two seasons
SEAL Team*: awaiting word on season three (A safe bet)
SWAT (SPT/CBSTVS): awaiting word on season three (Ownership may be an issue)
Young Sheldon (WBTV, single-cam): awaiting word on season three (Slam dunk)
Freshman shows
The Code* (Yet to premiere)
FBI (Universal TV/CBSTVS, straight to series): renewed for season two
Fam* (multicam) (Longest of long shots)
God Friended Me (WBTV): renewed for season two
Happy Together* (multicam) (no back order) (Don't hold your breath)
Magnum P.I.*: renewed for season two
Murphy Brown (WBTV, multicam, straight-to-series) (May be on the wrong side of the bubble)
The Neighborhood* (multicam): renewed for season two
The Red Line (WBTV) (Has yet to premiere)
New shows
None yet
Veteran shows
The 100 (WBTV): awaiting word on season seven (Has yet to premiere)
Arrow (WBTV): renewed for season eight
Black Lightning (WBTV): renewed for season three
Burden of Truth (acquisition, summer): renewed for season two
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CBSTVS): ending with season four
Dynasty (CBSTVS): renewed for season three
The Flash (WBTV): renewed for season six
iZombie (WBTV): ending with season season five
Jane the Virgin (CBSTVS): ending with season five
Legends of Tomorrow (WBTV): renewed for season five
Riverdale (WBTV): renewed for season four
Supergirl (WBTV): renewed for season five
Supernatural (WBTV): renewed for season 15
The Outpost (acquisition, summer): renewed for season two
Freshman shows
Charmed (CBSTV): renewed for season two
In the Dark (CBSTV): (Has yet to premiere)
Roswell, New Mexico (WBTV) (50-50)
All American (WBTV): (+3) (Why is this even a question? Ugh.)
Legacies (WBTV): renewed for season two
New shows
Bulletproof (acquisition, summer)
Veteran shows
911*: awaiting word on season three (A lock)
Bob's Burgers*: renewed for season 10
Empire*: awaiting word on season six (A lock)
Family Guy*: renewed for season 18
The Gifted*: awaiting word on season three (Marvel may pose a problem)
Gotham (WBTV): ending with season five
Lethal Weapon (WBTV): (+2) awaiting word on season four (No idea, but we can't wait to find out)
The Orville*: awaiting word on season three (Sure?)
The Resident*: (+9) awaiting word on season three (Renewal is all but stitched up)
The Simpsons*: renewed for seasons 31 and 31
Star*: awaiting word on season four (Feels unlikely)
Freshman shows
The Passage* (Building momentum)
The Cool Kids* (multicam): (+9) (This show may be the definition of New Fox, likely.)
Rel* (multicam): (Unlikely)
Proven Innocent*: (Has yet to premiere)
Last Man Standing* (multicam) (So obvious it hurts)
New shows
Bless the Harts* (animated)
Duncanville (20th TV/UTV, animated)
Veteran shows
A.P. Bio* (single-cam): awaiting word on season three (Has yet to premiere)
The Blacklist (Sony): awaiting word on season seven (Renewal is literally a done deal)
Blindspot (WBTV): awaiting word on season five (60-40 but the end may be in sight)
Chicago Fire*: awaiting word on season eight (Duh)
Chicago Med*: awaiting word on season five (Double duh)
Chicago PD*: awaiting word on season seven (Triple duh)
Good Girls*: awaiting word on season three (Has yet to premiere)
The Good Place*: renewed for season four
Law & Order: SVU*: awaiting word on season 21 (Bring on history!)
Marlon* (multicam, summer): canceled
Midnight, Texas*: canceled
Superstore* (single-cam): awaiting word on season five (Why isn't this already renewed?)
This Is Us (20th): awaiting word on season four (Get the checkbook out)
Trial and Error (WB): canceled after two seasons (We're still mad)
Will and Grace* (multicam): renewed for third season/11th overall
Freshman shows
Abby's* (multicam): (Has yet to premiere)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (single-cam)* (+5): (Don't make us save this again)
The Enemy Within*: (Has yet to premiere)
The Gilded Age* (10-episode straight-to-series drama for 2019) (Isn't even cast yet)
I Feel Bad* (single-cam): (No back order? Fate is already sealed)
Manifest (WBTV): (+3): (Would be a shock if it didn't come back)
New Amsterdam*: renewed for season two
The Village*: (Has yet to premiere)
New shows
Law & Order: Hate Crimes* (straight to series, 13 episodes)
