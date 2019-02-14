Broadcast TV Scorecard 2019: Complete Guide to What's New, Renewed and Canceled

Clockwise from top left: Mark Harmon in CBS' 'NCIS'; Sterling K. Brown on NBC's 'This Is Us'; Melissa Benoist in The CW's 'Supergirl'; Sofia Vergara on ABC's 'Modern Family'; and Taraji P. Henson on Fox's 'Empire.'

Keep up with what broadcast series are returning, canceled or have wrapped their run with The Hollywood Reporter's handy guide to the 2019-20 television season.

As the five broadcast networks review their annual crop of pilots ahead of May's upfront presentation to Madison Avenue buyers, executives must weigh in on whether or not to bring back perennial favorites and decide the fate of the numerous bubble shows that currently line their respective schedules.

Here's The Hollywood Reporter's handy guide to help keep track of what's coming back, what's canceled and what's been added to the 2019-20 schedule for Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC and The CW. Keep checking back through upfronts as we continue to update this accordingly based on the latest information.

(Key: Renewed shows in bold; ownership by sibling studio designated with an asterisk; additional episode orders noted.) Current status followed by our educated guesses (and reporting).

ABC

Veteran shows

Agents of SHIELD*: renewed for season seven

American Housewife* (single-cam): awaiting word on season four (Could go either way)

Black-ish* (single-cam): awaiting word on season six (A lock)

For the People*: awaiting word on season three (Has yet to premiere)

Fresh Off the Boat (20th, single-cam): awaiting word on season six (Firmly on the bubble again)

The Goldbergs (Sony, single-cam): awaiting word on season seven (A lock)

The Good Doctor (Sony/ABC Studios): renewed for season three

Grey's Anatomy* (+3 episodes): season 16 (All but official)

How to Get Away With Murder*: awaiting word on season six (Highly likely but end may be in sight)

Modern Family (20th, single-cam): renewed for 11th and final season

Speechless (ABC Studios/20th, single-cam): awaiting word on season four (Ownership finally helps!)

Splitting Up Together (WBTV, single-camera): (+5) awaiting word on season three (Ownership hurts!)

Station 19*: awaiting word on season three (May need to sound the alarm)

Freshman shows

Bless This Mess (20th TV/ABC Studios): (Has yet to premiere)

The Conners (Carsey-Werner, multicam): (+1) (A safe bet)

The Rookie*: (+7) (Nathan Fillion "belongs on ABC")

Take Two*: summer drama was canceled

Schooled (Sony/ABC Studios, single-cam) (A safe bet)

A Million Little Things*: renewed for second season

Single Parents (20th TV/ABC Studios, single-cam): (+10) (Ownership helps!)

Whiskey Cavalier* (Has yet to premiere)

The Fix* (Has yet to premiere)

Grand Hotel* (Has yet to premiere)

The Kids Are Alright* (single-cam): (+10) (Could go either way)

New shows

Reef Break*: 13-episode drama for summer 2019

CBS

Veteran shows

The Big Bang Theory (WBTV, multicam): ending with season 12

Blue Bloods*: awaiting word on season 10 (A safe bet)

Bull*: awaiting word on season four (Ew.)

Criminal Minds (ABCS/CBSTVS): renewed for 15th and final season

Elementary*: ending with seventh and final season

Hawaii Five-0*: awaiting word on season 10 (A safe bet)

Instinct*: awaiting return date/word on season three (Has yet to premiere)

Life in Pieces (20th, single-cam): awaiting word on season five (Has yet to premiere/don't hold your breath)

Madam Secretary*: awaiting word on season six (Obviously)

MacGyver*: awaiting word on season four (Likely)

Man With a Plan*: word on season four (Has yet to premiere)

Mom (WBTV, multicam): renewed for seasons seven and eight

NCIS*: awaiting word on season 17 (Harmon needs a new deal)

NCIS: Los Angeles*: awaiting word on season 11 (Likely)

NCIS: New Orleans*: awaiting word on season six (That FBI spinoff has to go somewhere. Also: Ew.)

Ransom (acquisition/summer): renewed for season three

Salvation*: summer drama was canceled after two seasons

SEAL Team*: awaiting word on season three (A safe bet)

SWAT (SPT/CBSTVS): awaiting word on season three (Ownership may be an issue)

Young Sheldon (WBTV, single-cam): awaiting word on season three (Slam dunk)

Freshman shows

The Code* (Yet to premiere)

FBI (Universal TV/CBSTVS, straight to series): renewed for season two

Fam* (multicam) (Longest of long shots)

God Friended Me (WBTV): renewed for season two

Happy Together* (multicam) (no back order) (Don't hold your breath)

Magnum P.I.*: renewed for season two

Murphy Brown (WBTV, multicam, straight-to-series) (May be on the wrong side of the bubble)

The Neighborhood* (multicam): renewed for season two

The Red Line (WBTV) (Has yet to premiere)

New shows

None yet

The CW

Veteran shows

The 100 (WBTV): awaiting word on season seven (Has yet to premiere)

Arrow (WBTV): renewed for season eight

Black Lightning (WBTV): renewed for season three

Burden of Truth (acquisition, summer): renewed for season two

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CBSTVS): ending with season four

Dynasty (CBSTVS): renewed for season three

The Flash (WBTV): renewed for season six

iZombie (WBTV): ending with season season five

Jane the Virgin (CBSTVS): ending with season five

Legends of Tomorrow (WBTV): renewed for season five

Riverdale (WBTV): renewed for season four

Supergirl (WBTV): renewed for season five

Supernatural (WBTV): renewed for season 15

The Outpost (acquisition, summer): renewed for season two

Freshman shows

Charmed (CBSTV): renewed for season two

In the Dark (CBSTV): (Has yet to premiere)

Roswell, New Mexico (WBTV) (50-50)

All American (WBTV): (+3) (Why is this even a question? Ugh.)

Legacies (WBTV): renewed for season two

New shows

Bulletproof (acquisition, summer)

Fox

Veteran shows

911*: awaiting word on season three (A lock)

Bob's Burgers*: renewed for season 10

Empire*: awaiting word on season six (A lock)

Family Guy*: renewed for season 18

The Gifted*: awaiting word on season three (Marvel may pose a problem)

Gotham (WBTV): ending with season five

Lethal Weapon (WBTV): (+2) awaiting word on season four (No idea, but we can't wait to find out)

The Orville*: awaiting word on season three (Sure?)

The Resident*: (+9) awaiting word on season three (Renewal is all but stitched up)

The Simpsons*: renewed for seasons 31 and 31

Star*: awaiting word on season four (Feels unlikely)

Freshman shows

The Passage* (Building momentum)

The Cool Kids* (multicam): (+9) (This show may be the definition of New Fox, likely.)

Rel* (multicam): (Unlikely)

Proven Innocent*: (Has yet to premiere)

Last Man Standing* (multicam) (So obvious it hurts)

New shows

Bless the Harts* (animated)

Duncanville (20th TV/UTV, animated)

NBC

Veteran shows

A.P. Bio* (single-cam): awaiting word on season three (Has yet to premiere)

The Blacklist (Sony): awaiting word on season seven (Renewal is literally a done deal)

Blindspot (WBTV): awaiting word on season five (60-40 but the end may be in sight)

Chicago Fire*: awaiting word on season eight (Duh)

Chicago Med*: awaiting word on season five (Double duh)

Chicago PD*: awaiting word on season seven (Triple duh)

Good Girls*: awaiting word on season three (Has yet to premiere)

The Good Place*: renewed for season four

Law & Order: SVU*: awaiting word on season 21 (Bring on history!)

Marlon* (multicam, summer): canceled

Midnight, Texas*: canceled

Superstore* (single-cam): awaiting word on season five (Why isn't this already renewed?)

This Is Us (20th): awaiting word on season four (Get the checkbook out)

Trial and Error (WB): canceled after two seasons (We're still mad)

Will and Grace* (multicam): renewed for third season/11th overall

Freshman shows

Abby's* (multicam): (Has yet to premiere)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (single-cam)* (+5): (Don't make us save this again)

The Enemy Within*: (Has yet to premiere)

The Gilded Age* (10-episode straight-to-series drama for 2019) (Isn't even cast yet)

I Feel Bad* (single-cam): (No back order? Fate is already sealed)

Manifest (WBTV): (+3): (Would be a shock if it didn't come back)

New Amsterdam*: renewed for season two

The Village*: (Has yet to premiere)

New shows

Law & Order: Hate Crimes* (straight to series, 13 episodes)