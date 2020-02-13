Broadcast TV Scorecard 2020: What's New, Renewed and Canceled (So Far)

6:30am PT by Lesley Goldberg
As the line for what defines a broadcast hit and a miss continues to erode, the networks are increasingly showing a willingness to be patient with rookie shows as they look to better understand delayed viewing and how streaming plays a role in a program's total viewership.
It's with that in mind that the five broadcast networks begin to assemble their primetime scripted schedules for the 2020-21 television season. Amid the frenzy of pilot season, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW consider ownership, international sales and a show's long tail of delayed viewing across multiple platforms as they make their decisions about which shows live to tell another story and which, well, won't.
This season, it will be particularly interesting to see if broadcasters hand out early renewals as that could be a sign of networks and studios looking to get a jump on scripts for next season amid the looming threat of a Writers Guild strike. The current agreement expires May 1 and, per sources, studios have begun stockpiling scripts for next season instead of seeing writers take their traditional hiatus.
In keeping with tradition, here's The Hollywood Reporter's handy guide to help keep track of what's coming back, what's canceled and what's been added to the 2020-21 schedule at ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW. Keep checking back through upfronts as we continue to update this accordingly based on the latest information.
(Key: Renewed shows in bold; ownership by in-house studio designated with an asterisk; additional episode orders noted. Current status followed by our reporting and educated guesses.)
Veteran shows
A Million Little Things*: awaiting word on season three; a sure bet to return
Agents of SHIELD*: ending after seven seasons
American Housewife* (single-cam): awaiting word on season five; 60-40 odds it returns
Black-ish* (single-cam): awaiting word on season seven; likely to return
Bless This Mess*: awaiting word on season three; could go either way
The Conners (Carsey-Werner, multicam): awaiting word on season three; a safe bet to return
Fresh Off the Boat* (20th, single-cam): ending with season six
The Goldbergs (Sony, single-cam): awaiting word on season eight; a lock to return
The Good Doctor (Sony/ABC Studios): renewed for season four
Grey's Anatomy*: renewed for season 17
How to Get Away With Murder*: ending after six seasons
Modern Family* (20th, single-cam): ending after 11 seasons
The Rookie*: awaiting word on season three; likely to return
Schooled (Sony/ABC Studios, single-cam): awaiting word on season three; likely to return
Single Parents* (single-cam): awaiting word on season three; could go either way
Station 19*: awaiting word on season four; 70-30 odds it returns
Freshman shows
The Baker and the Beauty (ABC Studios/UTV); debuts April 6
Emergence (ABC Studios); likely to return
For Life (Sony/ABC Studios); bowed Feb. 11, too soon to tell
Mixed-ish* (single-cam); could go either way
Reef Break*: summer drama was canceled
Stumptown* (fka Stumptown); likely to return
United We Fall (Sony/ABC Studios, multicam); awaiting scheduling
New shows
The Big Sky (drama, straight to series)
Veteran shows
Blue Bloods*: awaiting word on season 11; likely to return
Bull*: awaiting word on season five; likely to return
Criminal Minds (ABCS/CBSTVS): ending after 15 seasons
Elementary*: ended after seven seasons
FBI (Universal TV/CBSTVS): awaiting word on season three; likely to return
God Friended Me (WBTV): awaiting word on season three; could go either way
Hawaii Five-0*: awaiting word on season 11; likely to return
Madam Secretary*: ending after six seasons
MacGyver*: awaiting word on season five; 80-20 it returns
Magnum P.I.*: awaiting word on season three; likely to return
Man With a Plan*: awaiting word on season five; reliable off the bench but nearing its end
Mom (WBTV, multicam): renewed for season eight
NCIS*: awaiting word on season 18; a lock to return
NCIS: Los Angeles*: awaiting word on season 12; a lock to return
NCIS: New Orleans*: awaiting word on season seven; could go either way
The Neighborhood* (multicam): awaiting word on season three; could go either way
SEAL Team*: awaiting word on season four; could go either way
SWAT (SPT/CBSTVS): awaiting word on season four; could go either way
Young Sheldon (WBTV, single-cam): renewed for season four
Freshman shows
Evil*: renewed for season two
FBI: Most Wanted (UTV, CBSTVS); could go either way
All Rise (co-pro with WB): back-order; could go either way
Bob Hearts Abishola (WB, multicam): back-order; could go either way
Broke* (multicam); debuts April 2
Carol's Second Act*: back-order; could go either way
The Unicorn* (single-cam): back-order; could go either way
Tommy*; bowed Feb. 6, too soon to tell
New shows
None yet.
Veteran shows
The 100 (WBTV): ending after seven seasons
All American (WBTV): renewed for season three
Arrow (WBTV): ending after eight seasons
Black Lightning (WBTV): renewed for season four
Burden of Truth (acquisition): renewed for season three (summer)
Charmed (CBSTV): renewed for season three
Dynasty (CBSTVS): renewed for season four
The Flash (WBTV): renewed for season seven
In the Dark (CBSTV): renewed for season three
Legacies (WBTV): renewed for season three
Legends of Tomorrow (WBTV): renewed for season six
Riverdale (WBTV): renewed for season five
Roswell, New Mexico (WBTV) renewed for season three
Supergirl (WBTV): renewed for season six
Supernatural (WBTV): ending after season 15
The Outpost (acquisition): renewed for season three (summer)
Freshman shows
Batwoman (WB): renewed for season two
Katy Keene (WB) +13 scripts; debuted Feb. 6, too soon to tell
Nancy Drew (CBSTV): renewed for season two
Bulletproof (acquisition, summer); awaiting word on season two
Pandora (acquisition): renewed for season two (summer 2020)
New shows
Superman & Lois (WBTV, straight to series)
Walker (CBSTV, straight to series)
Veteran shows
911 (20th): awaiting word on season four; a lock to return
Bob's Burgers (20th): awaiting word on season 11; a lock to return
Empire (20th): ending with season six
Family Guy (20th): renewed for season 19
Last Man Standing (20th/multicam): awaiting word on season nine; a lock to return
The Resident (20th): awaiting word on season four; a safe bet
The Simpsons (20th): renewed for season 32
Freshman shows
Bless the Harts (20th/Fox, animated): renewed for season two
90210 (CBSTV, summer): canceled
911: Lone Star (20th TV) 60-40 it returns
Almost Family (UTV, Endemol, Fox); don't hold your breath
Deputy (eOne, Fox); could go either way
Duncanville (20th/UTV/Fox, animated); could go either way
Filthy Rich (20th TV, Fox); awaiting premiere date
The Great North (animated/20th TV, Fox); awaiting premiere date
Next (20th TV, Fox); awaiting premiere date, but don't hold your breath
Outmatched (20th TV, Fox/multicamera); a renewal would be a shock
Prodigal Son (WBTV, Fox): +9 episodes; likely to return
What Just Happened (20th, summer): awaiting word on season two; unlikely to return
New shows
Housebroken* (animated)
Veteran shows
The Blacklist (Sony/UTV): awaiting word on season eight; end has to be in sight soon
Blindspot (WBTV): ending with season five
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (single-cam)*: renewed for season eight
Chicago Fire*: awaiting word on season nine; likely to return
Chicago Med*: awaiting word on season six; likely to return
Chicago PD*: awaiting word on season eight; likely to return
Good Girls*: awaiting word on season four; returns Feb. 16
The Good Place*: ended after season four
Law & Order: SVU*: awaiting word on season 22; a safe bet
Manifest (WBTV/UTV): awaiting word on season three; could go either way
New Amsterdam*: renewed for seasons three, four and five
Superstore* (single-cam): renewed for season six
This Is Us (20th): renewed through season six
Will and Grace* (multicam): ending (again) after season 11
Freshman shows
Bluff City Law*: ending with initial 10-episode order; don't hold your breath
Council of Dads*: debuts March 10
Indebted (Sony, multicam): no chance
Law & Order: Hate Crimes* (straight to series, 13 episodes) remains in limbo
Lincoln (UTV/Sony); don't hold your breath
Perfect Harmony (20th TV, single-cam); could go either way
Sunnyside* (single-cam): moving to digital (+1 episode); depends on mysterious digital returns
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Lionsgate): a safe bet
New shows
The Kenan Show* (single-cam) rolled from last season
Young Rock* (single-cam, straight to series)
Untitled L.A. mayor comedy* (single-cam, straight to series)
