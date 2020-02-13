Broadcast TV Scorecard 2020: What's New, Renewed and Canceled (So Far)

Keep up with which scripted dramas and comedies are returning (or ending) with The Hollywood Reporter's handy guide to the 2020-21 TV season.

As the line for what defines a broadcast hit and a miss continues to erode, the networks are increasingly showing a willingness to be patient with rookie shows as they look to better understand delayed viewing and how streaming plays a role in a program's total viewership.

It's with that in mind that the five broadcast networks begin to assemble their primetime scripted schedules for the 2020-21 television season. Amid the frenzy of pilot season, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW consider ownership, international sales and a show's long tail of delayed viewing across multiple platforms as they make their decisions about which shows live to tell another story and which, well, won't.

This season, it will be particularly interesting to see if broadcasters hand out early renewals as that could be a sign of networks and studios looking to get a jump on scripts for next season amid the looming threat of a Writers Guild strike. The current agreement expires May 1 and, per sources, studios have begun stockpiling scripts for next season instead of seeing writers take their traditional hiatus.

In keeping with tradition, here's The Hollywood Reporter's handy guide to help keep track of what's coming back, what's canceled and what's been added to the 2020-21 schedule at ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW. Keep checking back through upfronts as we continue to update this accordingly based on the latest information.

(Key: Renewed shows in bold; ownership by in-house studio designated with an asterisk; additional episode orders noted. Current status followed by our reporting and educated guesses.)

ABC

Veteran shows

A Million Little Things*: awaiting word on season three; a sure bet to return

Agents of SHIELD*: ending after seven seasons

American Housewife* (single-cam): awaiting word on season five; 60-40 odds it returns

Black-ish* (single-cam): awaiting word on season seven; likely to return

Bless This Mess*: awaiting word on season three; could go either way

The Conners (Carsey-Werner, multicam): awaiting word on season three; a safe bet to return

Fresh Off the Boat* (20th, single-cam): ending with season six

The Goldbergs (Sony, single-cam): awaiting word on season eight; a lock to return

The Good Doctor (Sony/ABC Studios): renewed for season four

Grey's Anatomy*: renewed for season 17

How to Get Away With Murder*: ending after six seasons

Modern Family* (20th, single-cam): ending after 11 seasons

The Rookie*: awaiting word on season three; likely to return

Schooled (Sony/ABC Studios, single-cam): awaiting word on season three; likely to return

Single Parents* (single-cam): awaiting word on season three; could go either way

Station 19*: awaiting word on season four; 70-30 odds it returns

Freshman shows

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC Studios/UTV); debuts April 6

Emergence (ABC Studios); likely to return

For Life (Sony/ABC Studios); bowed Feb. 11, too soon to tell

Mixed-ish* (single-cam); could go either way

Reef Break*: summer drama was canceled

Stumptown* (fka Stumptown); likely to return

United We Fall (Sony/ABC Studios, multicam); awaiting scheduling

New shows

The Big Sky (drama, straight to series)

CBS

Veteran shows

Blue Bloods*: awaiting word on season 11; likely to return

Bull*: awaiting word on season five; likely to return

Criminal Minds (ABCS/CBSTVS): ending after 15 seasons

Elementary*: ended after seven seasons

FBI (Universal TV/CBSTVS): awaiting word on season three; likely to return

God Friended Me (WBTV): awaiting word on season three; could go either way

Hawaii Five-0*: awaiting word on season 11; likely to return

Madam Secretary*: ending after six seasons

MacGyver*: awaiting word on season five; 80-20 it returns

Magnum P.I.*: awaiting word on season three; likely to return

Man With a Plan*: awaiting word on season five; reliable off the bench but nearing its end

Mom (WBTV, multicam): renewed for season eight

NCIS*: awaiting word on season 18; a lock to return

NCIS: Los Angeles*: awaiting word on season 12; a lock to return

NCIS: New Orleans*: awaiting word on season seven; could go either way

The Neighborhood* (multicam): awaiting word on season three; could go either way

SEAL Team*: awaiting word on season four; could go either way

SWAT (SPT/CBSTVS): awaiting word on season four; could go either way

Young Sheldon (WBTV, single-cam): renewed for season four

Freshman shows

Evil*: renewed for season two

FBI: Most Wanted (UTV, CBSTVS); could go either way

All Rise (co-pro with WB): back-order; could go either way

Bob Hearts Abishola (WB, multicam): back-order; could go either way

Broke* (multicam); debuts April 2

Carol's Second Act*: back-order; could go either way

The Unicorn* (single-cam): back-order; could go either way

Tommy*; bowed Feb. 6, too soon to tell

New shows

None yet.

The CW

Veteran shows

The 100 (WBTV): ending after seven seasons

All American (WBTV): renewed for season three

Arrow (WBTV): ending after eight seasons

Black Lightning (WBTV): renewed for season four

Burden of Truth (acquisition): renewed for season three (summer)

Charmed (CBSTV): renewed for season three

Dynasty (CBSTVS): renewed for season four

The Flash (WBTV): renewed for season seven

In the Dark (CBSTV): renewed for season three

Legacies (WBTV): renewed for season three

Legends of Tomorrow (WBTV): renewed for season six

Riverdale (WBTV): renewed for season five

Roswell, New Mexico (WBTV) renewed for season three

Supergirl (WBTV): renewed for season six

Supernatural (WBTV): ending after season 15

The Outpost (acquisition): renewed for season three (summer)

Freshman shows

Batwoman (WB): renewed for season two

Katy Keene (WB) +13 scripts; debuted Feb. 6, too soon to tell

Nancy Drew (CBSTV): renewed for season two

Bulletproof (acquisition, summer); awaiting word on season two

Pandora (acquisition): renewed for season two (summer 2020)

New shows

Superman & Lois (WBTV, straight to series)

Walker (CBSTV, straight to series)

Fox

Veteran shows

911 (20th): awaiting word on season four; a lock to return

Bob's Burgers (20th): awaiting word on season 11; a lock to return

Empire (20th): ending with season six

Family Guy (20th): renewed for season 19

Last Man Standing (20th/multicam): awaiting word on season nine; a lock to return

The Resident (20th): awaiting word on season four; a safe bet

The Simpsons (20th): renewed for season 32

Freshman shows

Bless the Harts (20th/Fox, animated): renewed for season two

90210 (CBSTV, summer): canceled

911: Lone Star (20th TV) 60-40 it returns

Almost Family (UTV, Endemol, Fox); don't hold your breath

Deputy (eOne, Fox); could go either way

Duncanville (20th/UTV/Fox, animated); could go either way

Filthy Rich (20th TV, Fox); awaiting premiere date

The Great North (animated/20th TV, Fox); awaiting premiere date

Next (20th TV, Fox); awaiting premiere date, but don't hold your breath

Outmatched (20th TV, Fox/multicamera); a renewal would be a shock

Prodigal Son (WBTV, Fox): +9 episodes; likely to return

What Just Happened (20th, summer): awaiting word on season two; unlikely to return

New shows

Housebroken* (animated)

NBC

Veteran shows

The Blacklist (Sony/UTV): awaiting word on season eight; end has to be in sight soon

Blindspot (WBTV): ending with season five

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (single-cam)*: renewed for season eight

Chicago Fire*: awaiting word on season nine; likely to return

Chicago Med*: awaiting word on season six; likely to return

Chicago PD*: awaiting word on season eight; likely to return

Good Girls*: awaiting word on season four; returns Feb. 16

The Good Place*: ended after season four

Law & Order: SVU*: awaiting word on season 22; a safe bet

Manifest (WBTV/UTV): awaiting word on season three; could go either way

New Amsterdam*: renewed for seasons three, four and five

Superstore* (single-cam): renewed for season six

This Is Us (20th): renewed through season six

Will and Grace* (multicam): ending (again) after season 11

Freshman shows

Bluff City Law*: ending with initial 10-episode order; don't hold your breath

Council of Dads*: debuts March 10

Indebted (Sony, multicam): no chance

Law & Order: Hate Crimes* (straight to series, 13 episodes) remains in limbo

Lincoln (UTV/Sony); don't hold your breath

Perfect Harmony (20th TV, single-cam); could go either way

Sunnyside* (single-cam): moving to digital (+1 episode); depends on mysterious digital returns

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Lionsgate): a safe bet



New shows

The Kenan Show* (single-cam) rolled from last season

Young Rock* (single-cam, straight to series)

Untitled L.A. mayor comedy* (single-cam, straight to series)