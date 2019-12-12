'Brockmire' to End With Fourth and Final Season at IFC

Jim Brockmire is signing off.

IFC announced Thursday that its Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet comedy Brockmire will conclude with its previously announced fourth season. The final season will wrap up with eight episodes and launch at a date to be determined in March.

"I really loved this season in several very right and a few very wrong ways. I hope you will too," said Azaria, who also exec produces the series alongside Funny or Die. Season four was first announced in March 2018 as part of a two-season pickup.

The series follows "famed" Major League Baseball announcer (played by Azaria) who suffers a public breakdown after discovering his wife's (Katie Finneran) infidelity as he attempts to rebuild his career as the broadcast voice for an underdog Minor League Baseball team.

"Making this show has been one of the top seven joys of my life," Azaria said as Jim Brockmire. "Others include: that time by the swings with this guy Phil; my visit to the belt factory; my childhood days on the carrot farm; every time I finish a pancake challenge; that moment when you pass a porta potty and it really stinks then finally you get far enough away from it where you don't smell it anymore and just normal air seems like sweet, sweet perfume to you."

The series was inspired by the viral Funny or Die short and was written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper. He exec produces alongside Azaria and Funny or Die CEO Mike Farah.

"It's hard to believe that Jim Brockmire first entered our lives a decade ago in what is now regarded as one of Funny or Die's all-time classic videos," Farah said. “It's been an amazing journey and honor watching Hank bring so much comedy, empathy and emotion to the character, and we are excited for fans of the show to see the final and most ambitious season of Brockmire. I want to thank the entire Brockmire team, and especially IFC, for always championing our show."

With the final season news, IFC's scripted slate now includes Documentary Now and the U.K. co-production Year of the Rabbit.

"From the beginning, Brockmire was conceived as a four-season story, and we are so proud to see it written and produced to its creative conclusion," IFC executive director Blake Callaway said. "Blazers off to the amazing crew, our fantastic partners at Funny or Die, and the incredible cast, especially the incomparable Hank Azaria, who lives, sleeps and breaths Jim Brockmire, as well as Amanda Peet who makes an indelible contribution to the show as Jules, and Tyrel Jackson-Williams who completely shines as Charles. Fans and critics alike will love watching how the story ends.”

Brockmire joins a rapidly growing list of 30-plus scripted originals that will end their runs in 2020. Others include Modern Family, Empire, Homeland, 13 Reasons Why, Criminal Minds, Power, Supernatural, BoJack Horseman, The Good Place, GLOW and many more.