TV Ratings: 'Broke' Starts Strong for CBS

'Young Sheldon' and 'Mom' also hit season highs Thursday, and ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' turns in more solid numbers.

CBS' Broke debuted to strong numbers Thursday, drawing the biggest audience for a comedy series premiere this season. Man With a Plan also delivered strong premiere numbers, and Young Sheldon, Mom and Tommy all hit season highs.

Elsewhere, ABC's Grey's Anatomy had its biggest viewer tally of the season, and How to Get Away With Murder returned with ratings above its fall average.

The 7.05 million viewers for Broke, starring NCIS favorite Pauley Perrette, were easily the most for a first-year comedy this season, surpassing the 5.89 million for fellow CBS rookie Bob Hearts Abishola. Its 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 ties Bob and ABC's Mixed-ish for the top comedy series premiere of the season.

Man With a Plan opened its fifth season to 7.14 million viewers — its biggest audience since February 2017 — and a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo, on par with last season's average. Young Sheldon (9.99 million viewers, 1.3 in 18-49), Mom (7.62 million, 1.0) and Tommy (5.51 million, 0.6) all hit season highs across the board.

Grey's Anatomy drew a season-high 7.14 million viewers and tied its second-best demo rating of the season with a 1.4. How to Get Away With Murder (3.03 million, 0.6) began its final run with better numbers than it had in the fall, when it averaged 2.26 million viewers and a 0.5 in the demo. Station 19 (7.29 million viewers, 1.1 demo) grew in viewers from a week ago.

NBC's Superstore (0.7 in 18-49, 3.29 million viewers) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.5, 2.2 million) cooled slightly vs. their last couple of episodes. Indebted earned a 0.3 and 1.36 million viewers after a Will & Grace rerun, and Law & Order; SVU scored a 0.6 and 3.51 million viewers at 10 p.m. Last Man Standing (0.7, 4.11 million) was the only original on Fox Thursday; The CW also aired repeats.

ABC held the lead in adults 18-49 Thursday with a 1.0 rating, edging the 0.9 for CBS (which easily led in total viewers). Univision took third with a 0.6, and Fox and NBC tied at 0.5. Telemundo earned a 0.4, and The CW averaged 0.1.

