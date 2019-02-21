Brooke Shields to Star in CW Gender Non-Conforming Drama

Eva Longoria has signed on to direct 'Glamorous,' and Jade Payton has also joined the cast.

Brooke Shields is headed to The CW, and Eva Longoria is coming to the network as well.

Shields will star in the network's pilot Glamorous as a supermodel turned cosmetics CEO, while Longoria is on board to direct the CBS TV Studios project. Jade Payton (iZombie) has also joined the cast.

Written by Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Quantico) and executive produced by Damon Wayans Jr., Glamorous centers on a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime as an intern at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

Shields will play Madolyn, a former supermodel and the founder and CEO of one of the industry's most respected and sophisticated cosmetics companies. A canny businesswoman and entrepreneur, Madolyn is at the top of the game and will stop at nothing to stay there, including making a strategic hire to be her eyes and ears within the company.

Shields recurred on The CW's Jane the Virgin in 2018 and has had recurring roles on ABC's The Middle and NBC's Law & Order: SVU in recent years. She is repped by UTA and Ziffren.

Payton will play Venetia, an ambitious clotheshorse and Madolyn's trusted personal assistant. Cool, smart and savvy, Venetia also is deeply connected to Chicago's queer community and nightlife, with her finger on the pulse of who and what is happening in the underground scene. She is repped by Industry Entertainment, DDO Artists Agency and attorney Chad Christopher.

Former Desperate Housewives star Longoria has directed episodes of Jane the Virgin, Black-ish, The Mick and ABC's upcoming Grand Hotel, which she also executive produces. She is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Glamorous is one of two CW pilots featuring LGBTQ lead characters: Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose, would mark the first time a superhero series is led by an openly gay character. The network's veteran series Supergirl also introduced the first transgender superhero on TV this season in Dreamer, played by transgender actress Nicole Maines.