'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Celebrates NBC Renewal

After NBC's 11th-hour save of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the cast and crew of the canceled-and-quickly-revived comedy wasted no time in celebrating their re-employed status on social media Friday night.

Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Thursday after five seasons at the network — which landed the NFL next season — as it plots a new future of broad multicamera comedies and procedurals.

Brooklyn became a worldwide trending topic following Fox's cancellation on Thursday afternoon, though studio Universal Television received multiple calls from Hulu, Netflix, TBS and NBC. After Hulu and Netflix passed on picking up the cult favorite sitcom, producer Mike Schur tweeted that NBC had swooped in to rescue the series.

Schur's co-creator Dan Goor also shared his joy at the news.

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but....

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!



Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

The cast, including stars Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Chelsea Peretti, took to Twitter on Friday night to share the news with fans.

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

NBC TAKIN B99 OFFA FOXES HANDSIES BBBBBSSSSSSssss pic.twitter.com/qXFr3Ic27G — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 12, 2018

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON! — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

So happy to announce:

NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!! — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

"Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home," said Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman in a statement Friday night. "Mike Schur, Dan Goor and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here's to the Nine-Nine!"

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Fumero, Beatriz, Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio as detectives on a Brooklyn police squad, with Andre Braugher as the Nine-Nine's boss and Peretti as the unit's overconfident administrator.