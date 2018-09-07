'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Lands Expanded Episode Order at NBC

The previously announced sixth season will grow from 13 to 18 episodes, still its lowest order to date.

In a case of good news getting better, NBC is expanding its commitment to Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The network announced Friday that it has added five more episodes to its initial order of 13, bringing the total for season six of the Fox-turned-NBC comedy to 18.

NBC acquired Brooklyn Nine-Nine in May after Fox's surprising decision to cancel the drama produced by Universal Television. The network will debut the comedy in midseason, with a specific return date yet to be determined.

While the increased order is great news, it still represents the show's lowest episode count ever. Seasons one, four and five each consisted of 22 episodes, while seasons two and three had 23 apiece.

Fox canceled Brooklyn — among several others — as the network changes course amid the pending $52.4 billion sale of assets including its studio to Disney. Following the sale, which is expected to gain regulatory approval, Fox will court a broad demographic with a roster of newly ordered procedurals and multicamera comedies while also itself reviving Last Man Standing a year after ABC's shocking cancellation.