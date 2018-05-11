9:10pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Officially Revived at NBC
It's official: NBC has revived Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a 13-episode sixth season.
The abbreviated 13-episode pickup comes a day after Fox shockingly canceled the Universal Television-produced single-camera comedy after five seasons. Universal TV, the vertically aligned studio which produced the Mike Schur and Dan Goor comedy, received almost immediate calls from mulitple outlets to potentially revive the series.
NBC was among those outlets that expressed interest in a potential sixth season given the show's ownership structure and the outcry that ensued as the Andy Samberg comedy's cancellation became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.
Hulu, Netflix and TBS were also said to be among those outlets who reached out to Universal TV after the cancellation. A day later, a potential revival looked bleak after Hulu — which retains SVOD rights to Brooklyn — and Netflix both passed on a potential sixth season.
Hours later, NBC has now swooped in to renew the Golden Globe-winning series for an abbreviated 13-episode season in one of the biggest stories of the 2018 Upfronts.
Schur and Goor — who were college roommates — both exec produced NBC hit Parks and Recreation, with Schur having also worked on The Office. And Samberg rocketed to fame on the network's star-making Saturday Night Live.
For its part, Fox canceled Brooklyn — among several others — as the network changes course amid the pending $52.4 bilion sale to Disney with the network courting a broad demographic with a roster of newly ordered procedurals and multicamera comedies while also itself reviving Last Man Standing a year after ABC's shocking cancellation.
