'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Blacklist' Get January Premieres on NBC

The network is shifting unscripted series 'The Titan Games' to Thursdays in order to keep Wednesday's 'Chicago' block intact.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will make its NBC debut in January as part of a smaller Thursday comedy lineup on the network. The Blacklist will also return in January.

NBC is doing a good amount of shuffling of its Thursday schedule, scaling back its modestly rated comedy block to one hour and moving unscripted series The Titan Games from its previously announced Wednesday berth.

The Titan Games will have a two-hour premiere on Jan. 3, a day later than NBC originally announced. The Dwayne Johnson-hosted competition will then hold the 8 p.m. hour starting Jan. 10. The change lets NBC keep its three-hour Chicago block — which has been performing solidly through the fall — intact.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which NBC picked up in May after Fox canceled it, will have its sixth-season premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT Jan. 10. The Good Place moves to 9:30 that night for its final three episodes of the season.

After The Good Place wraps, Will & Grace will take over the 9:30 slot starting Jan. 31. Superstore will go on hiatus until March, when NBC re-expands the comedy block to two hours. New series Abby's and second-year show AP Bio will join the lineup then as well.

The fourth member of the current Thursday block, I Feel Bad, will end its run in December. NBC says it always intended to cap the rookie series at 13 episodes so it could make room for Abby's and AP Bio; a decision on its future will be made later. I Feel Bad is the lowest-rated of NBC's comedies, averaging a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.27 million viewers (0.8 and 2.95 million after three days).

The Blacklist will open its sixth season with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. It moves back to its regular 9 p.m. home on Jan. 11. It takes over the slot from Midnight, Texas, whose nine-episode second season wraps in December.

Nov. 9, 10:10 a.m. Updated with The Blacklist premiere information.