9:45am PT by Rick Porter
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Snags Early Season 8 Renewal on NBC
NBC will spend more time in the Nine-Nine.
Nearly three months ahead of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's seventh season premiere, NBC has renewed the comedy for an eighth season.
The renewal means Brooklyn Nine-Nine will have at least three seasons on NBC, which kept the show alive following Fox's cancellation after five seasons. (The series comes from NBC's sister studio, Universal TV.)
