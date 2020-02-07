TV Ratings: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Returns Steady, 'Young Sheldon' Eyes Season High

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine opened its seventh season a little ahead of where it finished its sixth on Thursday. The network's other comedy debut, Indebted, opened to soft ratings, and CBS' drama Tommy premiered with a total-viewer win in the 10 p.m. hour. Young Sheldon, meanwhile, is near a season high in viewers.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.34 million viewers for its two-episode debut, on par with its same-day average for 2018-19 (0.7, 2.24 million). The show was a little ahead of last season's finale (0.5, 1.55 million) but well behind its heavily hyped NBC debut in January 2019, when it had a two-year high of 1.2 in the demo and 3.54 million viewers. Brooklyn is also one of NBC's biggest digital performers: Last season, 75 percent of its total audience came from digital platforms.

Indebted debuted with a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 2.11 million viewers, in line with NBC's time-period average this season — which isn't saying much. Will & Grace (0.5, 2.33 million) was even with its last outing, and Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 3.24 million) is at a season low in viewers.

Young Sheldon was easily the night's most-watched show with 9 million viewers on CBS, just shy of its season high of 9.05 million. It was steady in the 18-49 demo at 1.0. The Unicorn (6.15 million, 0.7), Mom (6.3 million, 0.7) and Carol's Second Act (4.8 million, 0.5) all improved in viewers as well. Tommy premiered with 4.79 million viewers, ahead of Evil's average in the hour, but a modest 0.4 in the demo.

ABC's Station 19 slipped some in its third week, drawing a 0.9 in adults 18-49 and 5.87 million viewers (vs. 1.0 and 6.12 million last week). Grey's Anatomy (1.1, 5.47 million) and A Million Little Things (0.7, 3.76 million) were steady.

The CW's Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, premiered with a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 662,000 viewers, in line with its parent show's numbers on Wednesday. Legacies is also at 0.2 in the demo. Fox's Last Man Standing (0.8 demo, 4.03 million viewers), Outmatched (0.6, 2.65 million) and Deputy (0.6, 3.47 million) all grew a little in viewers.

ABC led primetime in the 18-49 demo with a 0.9 rating. CBS, Fox and NBC all tied for second at 0.6, just ahead of Univision's 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.