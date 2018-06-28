Bruce Willis Roast: All the Details About the Comedy Central Special

Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs…

On Thursday, Comedy Central announced some of the actors and comedians who will be busting Bruce Willis' chops in the upcoming roast of the iconic film and TV star.

Looper co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt will serve as roast master.

Other confirmed celebs for the dais include Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery, Dom Irrera, Edward Norton, Kevin Pollak, Jeff Ross and Wills' Moonlighting co-star Cybill Shepherd, according to Comedy Central.

Additional roasters will be announced as the evening draws closer.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions, who also served as executive producer and director for the network roasts of William Shatner (Emmy nominated), Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump.

Comedian and Comedy Central roast regular Ross is co-executive producer.

The Bruce Willis roast will tape mid-July in Los Angeles and premiere July 29.