Bruce Willis Set for Next Comedy Central Roast

It follows similar events featuring Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber and Charlie Sheen.

Comedy Central has set its next roast.

Bruce Willis will get the roast treatment on the Viacom-owned cable network. The special will take place in Los Angeles, with a tape and premiere date to be announced later.

"This ain't the first time I'll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless assholes for a couple hours,” Willis said in a press release announcing the special Tuesday.

Willis becomes the latest to get the Comedy Central roast treatment, joining Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen and Donald Trump, among others.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis will be exec produced by Tenth Planet Productions' Joel Gallen, who has served in the same capacity on several similar specials. Christian McLaughlin will oversee for Comedy Central.

“Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance and death itself. Yet nothing has prepared him for this roast,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.

Willis can currently be seen in the feature Death Wish.