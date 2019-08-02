Bryan Cranston-Led Showtime Thriller Adds 'Looming Tower,' 'The Mick' Actors

Michael Stuhlbarg and Sofia Black-D'Elia have joined the cast of limited series 'Your Honor,' starring Cranston as a New Orleans judge.

Showtime's limited series Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, has added Michael Stuhlbarg and Sofia Black-D'Elia to its cast.

The legal thriller from writer/showrunner Peter Moffat (the BBC's Criminal Justice, the basis for HBO's The Night Of) and The Good Fight and Evil creators Michelle and Robert King stars Cranston as a New Orleans judge whose son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run. The incident leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower, Boardwalk Empire, Call Me By Your Name) will play Tommy, the much-feared head of a crime family. Black-D'Elia (The Night Of, The Mick) plays Frannie, Adam's girlfriend.

Showtime gave a series commitment to Your Honor back in 2017; it's set to begin production in the fall in New Orleans. Emmy nominee Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) will direct the first three episodes.

Based on Israeli series Kvodo, Your Honor comes from CBS TV Studios, where the Kings have an overall deal via their King Size Productions. Robert and Michelle King executive produce with Moffat, Cranston, Berger, King Size president Liz Glotzer, Scripted World's Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg and Cranston's producing partner James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment.