Bryan Cranston Moves Overall Deal From Sony to Warner Bros. TV

Bryan Cranston is moving his overall deal.

The Emmy-winning actor-producer has inked a multiple-year overall deal with Warner Bros. TV Group. Under the pact, the diehard Dodgers fan and his Moonshot Entertainment banner will create and develop original TV series ideas for all of the media behemoth's platforms, including streaming service HBO Max, premium outlet HBO, basic cable and broadcast networks for its various arms including Warner Bros. TV, Warner Horizon, Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content. Warner Bros. International TV Distribution will distribute all projects globally.

"I launched the company six years ago with an insatiable curiosity to discover unique, character-based storytelling, which has been a key to Moonshot’s success," Cranston said. "My producing partner, James Degus, and I are excited to continue the journey at Warner Bros., where we will expand on an eclectic slate of ideas that aim to connect with the heart and mind.”

Cranston's Warners deal will not preclude him from having an onscreen role in anything surrounding the Breaking Bad franchise, including Better Call Saul or the feature film in which he's considered likely (in some fashion) to reprise his Emmy-winning role opposite his former co-star Aaron Paul. That film will be distributed first by Netflix and, later, by AMC.

The Warners pact ends Cranston's long relationship with Sony Pictures Television, for whom he starred on AMC's Emmy-winning drama Breaking Bad. Following the show's five-season conclusion, Cranston opened a new chapter with Sony and signed a first-look deal with the indie studio back in 2013. His Moonshot banner —named after Dodger favorite Wally Moon's famed homerun — had been based there ever since.

During that time, Cranston developed and produced multiple series for Sony, including Amazon's Sneaky Pete (which ran for three seasons and was canceled in June), Electric Dreams and Dangerous Book for Boys (both canceled after one) as well as Sony Crackle's animated entry SuperMansion. Moonshot also exec produces Showtime limited series Your Honor, in which Cranston also stars.

Cranston, whose deal was up, is the latest producer to depart Sony TV. The indie studio has also seen David Caspe (Happy Endings), Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Black Monday) and Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs, Schooled) depart recently. In a bid to offset those departures, Sony TV has been aggressive in competing for other top showrunners and has signed deals with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man, The Lego Movie) and Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon (Homeland). Sony also was among the top companies to pursue a mega-deal with prolific film and TV producer J.J. Abrams, who ultimately opted to remain at Warners.

Cranston joins the likes of Abrams, Greg Berlanti and Chuck Lorre at Warners, which will be the main content supplier to HBO Max.