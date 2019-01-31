Bryan Cranston to Star in Showtime Limited Series From 'Good Fight' Creators

Bryan Cranston is headed to Showtime.

The Breaking Bad Emmy winner has been tapped to star in Your Honor, a 10-episode limited series from The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King and showrunner Peter Moffat.

Your Honor, put in development with a series commitment in October 2017, is described as a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will play a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.



Moffat — whose Criminal Justice was rebooted at HBO as Emmy-winning limited series The Night Of — will write multiple episodes, including the premiere, and exec produce alongside the Kings. Production will begin this year in New Orleans.

"Peter, Michelle and Robert have crafted an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion and moral complexity," Showtime entertainment co-president Gary Levine said. "And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet's finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead. I can't wait to shoot Your Honor and show it to the world!"

Cranston, who will also executive produce, won four Emmys, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his role in AMC's critical hit Breaking Bad. He earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Trumbo. The actor, who is expected to have a role of some sort in the Breaking Bad movie that's in development, nabbed Emmy and Globe noms for his role in HBO limited series All the Way, which was adapted from the Broadway production for which Cranston earned a Tony. He's currently appearing on Broadway in Network. Your Honor marks Cranston's largest TV commitment since Breaking Bad wrapped its run. His credits also include Malcolm in the Middle, Sneaky Pete (which he co-created and exec produces) and more. He's repped by UTA.

Your Honor is the latest TV credit for husband-and-wife duo Robert and Michelle King via their CBS TV Studios-based King Size Productions. The series, adapted from the Israeli drama Kvodo, joins CBS All Access' The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight as well as Evil, a pilot in the works at CBS.

King Size president Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight) will exec produce Your Honor alongside Scripted World's Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg.